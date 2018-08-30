Welcome to our group test of fly rugs. All of the rugs in this group test have been thoroughly tested on the yard of dressage rider and trainer Rob Wayne. Find out what he thought below.

Bucas’ official description

The Bucas Buzz-Off Zebra full neck fly rug provides insect and UV protection for the body and neck of the horse. It’s made from a specially developed lightweight fine mesh fabric which blocks even the smallest of insects and reduces the effects of ultraviolet radiation. The belly pad not only ensures that the rug is kept in place but also protects that area too.

Rob’s first impressions

Thought the zebra design was really cool and was interested to see whether it had an effect or not.

Overview of performance

I found this rug came up rather narrow in-front and the 6’9 size I tried was a bit tight on my horse that normally wears a 6’6 rug. I found the belly straps were tight, not very adjustable and the wither got a bit squashed, although the rug didn’t rub and the horse didn’t appear to be uncomfortable wearing it. This rug was effective against the flies and gave the horse good all-round protection.

Rob’s likes and dislikes

I really liked the magnetic front closure on this rug, and how well it kept the flies at bay. I thought the belly pad and straps could be a bit more adjustable and allow for more room. While I wouldn’t want to discourage anyone from buying this rug, it probably wouldn’t be my first choice.