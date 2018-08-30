Welcome to our group test of fly rugs. All of the rugs in this group test have been thoroughly tested on the yard of dressage rider and trainer Rob Wayne. Find out what he thought below.

BR’s official description

The BR Fly Rug Combo Classic is made of a supple polyester fine-mesh fabric, providing excellent protection against flies and other insects. The chest is reinforced with an additional layer of polyester mesh and the mane area is lined with smooth 190T nylon. The rug features a detachable neck cover with two Velcro closures at the front and three elastic straps at the top to attach to a headcollar. The rug is equipped with a single adjustable front strap with quick release clip and large Velcro closure. In addition, the rug has a binding on the back, fleece wither protector and shoulder gussets. The cross surcingles with elastic insert straps are both adjustable and detachable while the elastic leg straps are also adjustable and detachable. Its extra shaped bottom line provides optimum belly protection. This rug is machine washable at 30°C.

Rob’s first impressions

This rug is fairly boring to look at, but looked like it would do the job and would be sturdy.

Overview of performance

This rug proved breathable, lightweight, fitted well, kept the flies off and went through the wash well. This rug, like the Thermomaster rug, has a fastening for the headcollar, which I am not a fan of and therefore didn’t use it. But the neck didn’t slip down, despite not using the headcollar fastening, which is good

Rob’s likes and dislikes

I liked the protection this rug gives the mane, plus how simple but effective it is against flies. This rug performed well in hot weather. I disliked the headcollar fastening and thought it was an unnecessary extra.