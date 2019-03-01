Trending:

Sporting Hares Victorious thermal riding leggings: ‘extremely comfortable and very stylish’ 8/10

Welcome to our independent group test of ladies’ winter leisure breeches. All of the breeches in this group test have been thoroughly tested by busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast Harriet Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.
1 of 5
  • Sporting Hares Victorious thermal riding leggings review
  • Sporting Hares Victorious thermal riding leggings review
  • Sporting Hares Victorious thermal riding leggings review
  • Sporting Hares Victorious thermal riding leggings review
  • Sporting Hares Victorious thermal riding leggings review

Sporting Hares Victorious thermal riding leggings

Score

8/10
  • Style:
    9/10
  • Fit:
    8/10
  • Performance:
    6/10
  • Value:
    7/10

Manufacturer:

Sporting Hares

Price as reviewed:

£49.99

Official description

The Sporting Hares Victorious thermal riding leggings are designed for supreme comfort and performance during the cooler season. An intelligent four-way stretch material ensures a snug fit to the rider, while a sumptuous fleece lining gives optimum insulation. Strategically placed silicon knee-grips ensure complete control when needed most in the saddle, while a high waist completes a serene fit. Two discreet pockets finish off a riding tight built on a foundation of results-driven performance.

First impressions

These are different to the normal jodhpurs or breeches I would normally wear.

Overview of performance

I was actually very surprised about how much I liked these riding leggings. They are extremely comfortable and have enough grip. The only downfall is that they are quite thin. I could feel the cold come through, especially when it was windy and a small tear appeared near the knee.

Harriet’s likes and dislikes

I really like the range of motion you have as they aren’t restricting at all. They are very comfortable, and you wouldn’t really know they were riding leggings. They are high-waisted, too, which I really like. I don’t think they are as durable as the others in test, but are very stylish and have a very handy pocket on your leg for your phone.

Verdict

I would recommend to a friend as they are very comfortable and stylish.