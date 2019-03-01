Sporting Hares Victorious thermal riding leggings review

Sporting Hares Victorious thermal riding leggings Score 8/10 Style: 9/10

Fit: 8/10

Performance: 6/10

Value: 7/10 Manufacturer: Sporting Hares Price as reviewed: £49.99

Official description

The Sporting Hares Victorious thermal riding leggings are designed for supreme comfort and performance during the cooler season. An intelligent four-way stretch material ensures a snug fit to the rider, while a sumptuous fleece lining gives optimum insulation. Strategically placed silicon knee-grips ensure complete control when needed most in the saddle, while a high waist completes a serene fit. Two discreet pockets finish off a riding tight built on a foundation of results-driven performance.

First impressions

These are different to the normal jodhpurs or breeches I would normally wear.

Overview of performance

I was actually very surprised about how much I liked these riding leggings. They are extremely comfortable and have enough grip. The only downfall is that they are quite thin. I could feel the cold come through, especially when it was windy and a small tear appeared near the knee.

Harriet’s likes and dislikes

I really like the range of motion you have as they aren’t restricting at all. They are very comfortable, and you wouldn’t really know they were riding leggings. They are high-waisted, too, which I really like. I don’t think they are as durable as the others in test, but are very stylish and have a very handy pocket on your leg for your phone.