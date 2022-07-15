



Fouganza Classic 900 Jodhpurs Score 9/10 Style: 10/10

Fit: 10/10

Value: 10/10

Performance: 9/10 Pros True to size

Nice details

Slimming fit

Knee grip

Soft ankle panels Cons Only available in two colours

Zip pocket not practical Manufacturer: Decathlon, Fouganza Price as reviewed: £54.99

Fouganza Classic 900 Jodhpurs

The Fouganza Classic 900 jodhpurs come in two colours, deep chocolate truffle and asphalt blue (pictured), and are made from a stretchy, matte fabric. They are high waisted and feature quite a wide, thick waistband, which is very flattering. With belt loops all the way round, and contrasting tonal binding they look like they’re worth more than they are. There is a small metal ‘Fouganza’ detail on the back left of the waistband, and also a small logo printed on the right. The two main pockets have a matching tonal binding to the belt loops and are a lovely, curved shaped. There is also a zip pocket on the back right. The jodhpurs have quite a thick seam between the waistband and the ‘seat’ seam, which creates a flattering curve across the back and adds detail.

There is a phone pocket on the outside of the right thigh that, while being very secure with a zip closure, was tricky to put my phone in when I was in the saddle. The zip sits at the bottom and was worried my phone would fall out when the zip was opened. However, when zipped in securely around the yard my phone sat in a comfy position on the leg and was easily accessible.

There is another small ‘Fouganza’ logo printed on the left thigh, and a sillicone knee grip panel from the mid-thigh down to the knee. From just below the knee there is a soft, stretchy fabric panel that sits snug on the ankles and doesn’t bunch up or rub under socks or long boots. I am 5ft8in and the jodhpurs were a good length, I wore a medium/UK 10 and felt that the fit and size was accurate. They washed well at 4o°C, retaining their colour and shape.

They are priced at £54.99, which I think is really reasonable. The jodhpurs are good quality, a lovely colour and comfortable to ride in and wear around the yard.

Verdict

Initial thoughts – These jodhpurs are very smart, comfortable and great value for money. I would recommend to anyone wanting fair-priced jodhpurs that look more high end.

Who tested these jodhpurs?

Sophie Cheeseman is Horse & Hound’s deputy art editor. She has a four-year-old Connemara mare with Glencarrig and Coosheen lines, imported from Ireland, who she bought to produce for dressage. Together they also hunt regularly with The South Downs Bloodhounds alongside doing low level dressage. Sophie also rides for other people, producing young horses and gaining further experience on a variety of rides.

What is a first look review?

These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts.

