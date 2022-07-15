



Fouganza 580 Light Jodhpurs Score 8/10 Style: 8/10

Fit: 8/10

Performance: 8/10

Value: 7/10 Pros Available in five colours

True to size

Full grip seat

Lightweight fabric

Belt loops

Phone and normal pockets Cons Zip pocket not practical Manufacturer: Decathlon, Fouganza Price as reviewed: £54.99

Fouganza 580 Light Jodhpurs

These lightweight, technical fabric jodhpurs appear to be fairly good quality – and although Decathlon have called them jodhpurs, the ankles are really more like breeches. They are available in dark grey, petrol blue, burnt sienna (pictured), powdery beige and dark blue, so there is something to suit everyone, even if you can’t see yourself in this orange. The fabric is matte and really flattering, with contrasting binding and pocket trims. There is a small, tonal ‘Fouganza’ logo on the left thigh. They are mid-rise, and feature belt loops all the way round. The front pockets are a good depth, and easily accessible.

There is a phone pocket on the outside of the right thigh that is very secure with a zip closure. However, when riding I found it a bit tricky to put my phone in as the zip sits at the bottom and was worried my phone would fall out when the zip was opened. However, when zipped in securely around the yard my phone sat in a comfy position on the leg and was easily accessible. The pocket did mark after use with my phone in it (shown in picture above), which didn’t come out after washing.

There is full-seat silicone grip in a contrasting tonal colour that also wraps around the front of the knee and goes midway down the calf. The lower leg features a soft, stretchy fabric panel that sits snug on the ankles and doesn’t bunch up or rub under socks or long boots. I am 5ft8in and the jodhpurs were a perfect length – I wore a medium/UK 10 and felt that the fit and size was accurate. They retained their shape and washed well at 40°C.

They are priced at £54.99, which I think is a fair price. I much preferred the Fouganza Classic 900 Jodhpurs, which I think felt higher quality, but these are still a good product that I have enjoyed testing, both in the saddle and around the yard.

Verdict

Initial thoughts – These jodhpurs are a super comfy, non restrictive, lightweight material. They are comfy to ride in and look great in the summer. I would recommend for anyone wanting stylish, breathable summer jodhpurs.

Who tested these jodhpurs?

Sophie Cheeseman is Horse & Hound’s deputy art editor. She has a four-year-old Connemara mare with Glencarrig and Coosheen lines, imported from Ireland, who she bought to produce for dressage. Together they also hunt regularly with The South Downs Bloodhounds alongside doing low level dressage. Sophie also rides for other people, producing young horses and gaining further experience on a variety of rides.

What is a first look review?

These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts.

