Mastacare solid hoof oil
Manufacturer:
Price as reviewed:
£6.50
Official description
Mastacare solid hoof oil contains vegetable and cod liver oil to help maintain hoof health and leave a super clear gloss finish to hooves. This product spreads as easily as liquid preparations yet remains economical. It is non-spill and long lasting. There is another version of the same product in black.
First impressions
As a balm I liked that it came in a tub. We had the black version so was interested to see how that would fare.
Overview of performance
This worked well for everyday use as conditioning balm, plus it looked smart enough to go to a show in. It lasted well , but you did have to make sure that you had a good coating on the brush before applying.
Rob’s likes and dislikes
It does condition the hooves, but it is not as easy to apply as some of the others in the group test.
Verdict
The black option is good if you are looking for a multi-purpose conditioning balm that you can also use before a show.