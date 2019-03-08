Mastacare solid hoof oil Score 7/10 Performance: 8/10

Ease of use: 6/10

Long lasting: 7/10

Value: 7/10 Manufacturer: Mastacare Price as reviewed: £6.50

Official description

Mastacare solid hoof oil contains vegetable and cod liver oil to help maintain hoof health and leave a super clear gloss finish to hooves. This product spreads as easily as liquid preparations yet remains economical. It is non-spill and long lasting. There is another version of the same product in black.

First impressions

As a balm I liked that it came in a tub. We had the black version so was interested to see how that would fare.

Overview of performance

This worked well for everyday use as conditioning balm, plus it looked smart enough to go to a show in. It lasted well , but you did have to make sure that you had a good coating on the brush before applying.

Rob’s likes and dislikes

It does condition the hooves, but it is not as easy to apply as some of the others in the group test.