Equimins Stain Remover Score 8/10 Performance: 8/10

Ease of use: 9/10

Long lasting: 8/10

Value: 8/10 Manufacturer: Equimins Price as reviewed: £7.99

Welcome to our independent group test of stain removers suitable for use on horses. All of the stain removers in this group test have been put through their paces by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

Equimins Stain Remover is a spray-on clear lotion that helps to remove stable and grass stains with ease. Simply spray on, work into the stain and rinse off for best results.

First impressions

This spray had a smart, stylish bottle that looked quite simple compared to the others.

Overview of performance

It sprays on well, and removed the stains with a good wash off.

Likes and/or dislikes

Sharethrough (Mobile)

I did like this spray; it was easy to use and does what it says on the label.