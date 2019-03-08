Equi Life Solution4 Feet
Manufacturer:
Price as reviewed:
£17.01
Official description
The Equi Life Solution4 Feet blends four highly potent active ingredients with proven disinfectant properties with natural oils, antioxidants and phospholipids to create a rapidly penetrating, effective hoof disinfectant.
First impressions
It’s quite a plain looking bottle so it didn’t catch my eye and it was more of an oil then a balm.
Overview of performance
It easier to apply than some others tested as it was more oily, although I found I wasted a bit. It looked really nice on the feet and was good for everyday use.
Rob’s likes and dislikes
It kept my horse’s hooves moisturised and was easy to apply, but as it’s a liquid I did find some is wasted.
Verdict
I would recommend it as it conditioned the hooves well.