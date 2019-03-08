Equi Life Solution4 Feet Score 7/10 Performance: 7/10

Ease of use: 8/10

Long lasting: 7/10

Value: 6/10 Manufacturer: Equi Life Price as reviewed: £17.01

Official description

The Equi Life Solution4 Feet blends four highly potent active ingredients with proven disinfectant properties with natural oils, antioxidants and phospholipids to create a rapidly penetrating, effective hoof disinfectant.

First impressions

It’s quite a plain looking bottle so it didn’t catch my eye and it was more of an oil then a balm.

Overview of performance

It easier to apply than some others tested as it was more oily, although I found I wasted a bit. It looked really nice on the feet and was good for everyday use.

Rob’s likes and dislikes

It kept my horse’s hooves moisturised and was easy to apply, but as it’s a liquid I did find some is wasted.