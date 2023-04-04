



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Silver Spurs and a Twelve Pound Heart Score 8/10 Price as reviewed: £9.99 for paperback

Author: Helen Newman Wood

Published: 2023

Available as paperback or Kindle edition

View now at amazon.co.uk

About Silver Spurs and a Twelve Pound Heart



Helen Newman Wood’s novel is “inspired by the author’s love of equestrian sports and the stunning landscape of Northumberland”.

It features rider Katie, who has always loved “ponies, all things pink and sparkly and dashing event rider Roger Fleming Bowen”.

“Now in her twenties, she’s escaped a desk job in London, packed her collection of pink polo shirts and moved to Northumberland to work for her childhood hero,” the blurb says.

Review

Chick lit set in the world of eventing – what’s not to like?

It’s great fun. Of course the eventer Roger is very dashing, dark and brooding, and a fabulous rider, and of course Katie is beautiful and equally fabulous, and I don’t think it’s too much of a spoiler to mention what may or may not happen between them.

It may not be one to give your horsey grandmother owing to the unexpected and slightly gratuitous bedroom scenes, with erect nipples popping up everywhere, so to speak, but a good easy read, and a great one to take if you’re going on a non-horsey holiday this summer.

Verdict

A good, easy holiday read.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.