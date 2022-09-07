



Betrayal Score 8/10 Price as reviewed: £8.99 for paperback

Betrayal: book one of the Winners & Losers series

Author: Ashley McCarthy

Published: 2022

Available as paperback or Kindle edition

About the book

Winners & Losers: Betrayal is the first in a series of three books. Combining humour, mystery, scandal, family dynamics and more than a little romantic spice, the novel follows corporate high-flyer and single mother of five Inés as she helps guide her eldest daughter Erin through the cut-throat world of junior showjumping at the highest level to claim a place on the British team. The action is set four years after the tragic death of Inés husband and the time feels right for her to step back into the dating game – but are those showing a romantic interest really what they seem? In a world where there are winners and losers at every turn, Inés intends to win – on all fronts – even if she has to rig the game.

Review

As I’m sure many Horse & Hound regulars will agree, there are few things more frustrating than reading a novel that purports to be based in the equestrian world, but it becomes crystal clear after the first few pages that the closest the author has been to a horse is admiring them from a distance. Happily, this is absolutely not the case with Betrayal, as the authenticity of the author’s knowledge of the equestrian world as a whole – and the highly-competitive junior showjumping fold in particular – is crystal clear from the outset.

While Ashley’s strong female protagonist may appear almost super human at times – caring for five children as single parent (even if she does have a nanny to help), while working full-time as a Chief Financial Officer at an investment bank in the city, and driving her massive truck, complete with all mod-cons, around the country chasing junior showjumping success on behalf of her teenage daughter – you can’t help but route for her as she tackles corporate, family, financial and teenage showjumping challenges head-on.

As with all good novels, there are a few interwoven story lines to enjoy and the plot moves at good pace to keep the reader’s interest. With plenty of twists and turns along the way, Betrayal ultimately comes to a satisfying conclusion, with opportunities to continue Inés’ story and hope for the future.

Verdict

An entertaining read that will go down a storm with equestrians who enjoy chick lit, with a touch of Jilly Cooper-esque spice on the side.

About the author

Betrayal is Ashley McCarthy’s third book. She lives in the Marlborough Downs and says of her writing experience: “During my writing journey I have discovered a theme in everything I create. I love strong female leads. You can put them through so much and still have them come out fighting the other end, unapologetically, without hiding their vulnerabilities. Whichever genre I write in, I am addicted to the female experience. Long may it last!”

