Dublin River Grain boots review

Dublin River Grain boots Score 8/10 Performance: 8/10

Style: 8/10

Fit: 8/10

Value: 7/10 Manufacturer: Dublin Price as reviewed: £170

Welcome to our group test of winter yard boots for riding. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by Jamie and Georgi Broom, with the help of their team at Lakeside Equestrian. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

The Dublin River Grain boots are classically styled waterproof and breathable country boots. They feature a full-grain leather upper, RCS (rider comfort system) footbed with heel, arch support and double cushioning layer for great comfort. The breathable nylon lining makes them suitable for wear all year round. They also feature an elastic top gusset and adjustable lace for a comfortable fit.

First impressions

These boots looked quite chunky, but like they could be pretty comfortable so I was keen to try them on.

Overview of performance

I found the foot fits well but the calves were quite big and quite rigid. I’ve worn them for everything, but found them too chunky for schooling, especially sharper horses. They kept my feet really dry, whatever I took them through, and they were comfortable enough to wear all day. I also found them easy to clean.

Georgi’s likes and dislikes

I thought the colour was beautiful, and the leather was really good quality. They were so easy to clean. I didn’t find the lace to be adjustable as described, it was more just for show.