Welcome to our new independent group test of jodhpur boots for horse riders. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by five-star event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

Made from full grain European leather, the Dublin Evolution Double Zip Front Paddock Boots feature a luxuriously comfortable RCS memory foam PU foot-bed for ultimate comfort and moulded side wall for extra ankle support and protection. The Leather lining and hard wearing double YKK zip provide durability and easy access, while the rubber outsole is designed for grip and endurance. They are finished with a leather branded pull.

First impressions

A smart looking boot and I was looking forward to using the duel zip design. I was also interested to find out how the leather was going to stand up to wear.

Overview of performance

These proved to be a smart pair of boots that stood up to hard everyday use well. I did find the leather quite hard to start with but once they had been worn a few times, they broke in well. I also found the double zip fitted more comfortably than a traditionally designed single fastening would. They remained waterproof throughout the test period and kept my feet warm on the colder mornings.

Likes and dislikes

I liked how comfortable and smart these boots are, plus how well they coped with everyday use. I thought they were great value.

NB: These boots were paired with the half chaps below for testing purposes.

