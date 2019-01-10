Welcome to our new independent group test of jodhpur boots for horse riders. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by five-star event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Kendron Pro Paddock is part of the iconic collection of short boots created by Ariat. A slightly varied twist on other styles, the Kendron Pro Paddock is made from a premium calf leather upper with leather lining and includes a European-inspired double zip functionality with high quality YKK zippers and a rounded square toe with plain toe cap for a classic and elegant look. Additional features include a padded collar at the topline, a dual stretch gore fit system and a leather spur rest. Utilising ATS Pro technology and a Duratread outsole with rider tested traction zones, the Kendron Pro Paddock provides long-lasting support, comfort and stability in and out of the saddle.

First impressions

I was a bit skeptical at first about the two zips as this wasn’t what I have used in the past. They did look very comfortable and durable.

Overview of performance

These boots were very comfortable as the combination of the soft sole and the flexible leather meant they didn’t need any wearing in and lasted well. The two zips made them stylish, but were as quick to take on and off as a one zip would be.

Likes and dislikes

I really like how comfortable they are from the off and yet they still tough enough to do the job. They are quite expensive though.

NB: These boots were paired with the half chaps below for testing purposes.

Ariat Kendron Half-Chap: ‘these earnt lots of admirers’ 10/10 Find out how international event rider Jo Rimmer rated these half chaps in Horse & Hound’s group test