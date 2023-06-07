Horse & Hound; 8 June 2023

In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 8 June, we speak exclusively to Charlotte Dujardin, who discusses her return to dressage as a new mother. Also in this week’s magazine, don’t miss our full Derby report from Epsom, plus we bring you a nostalgic feature on Lucinda Fredericks’ triple five-star winner Headley Britannia. We also take a trip down memory lane to our Mexico Olympics preview in 1968. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we take a look at using anaesthetics in surgical procedures on the head. We have exclusive columns from Carl Hester and Graham Fletcher for dressage and showjumping aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showjumping, showing and point-to-point action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, we tell you what you need to know about hound shows.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 8 June 2023
News
- Court of Appeal case has implications for equine vettings
- Live transport for slaughter setback: ‘Bitter disappointment’
- Owners’ attitudes to colic come under review
Derby report
- ‘Looks, balance, stride and pedigree’: The Derby winner has it all
- Dettori signs off from Epsom with a flourish Oaks and more
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
People and horses
- H&H interview: Charlotte Dujardin on her return to dressage as a new mother
- All in a day’s work: Equestrian fitness trainer
- In the spotlight: Search for a Star champion Herbie
- Memory Lane: Mexico Olympics preview, 1968
Vet clinic
- Local issues: Using anaesthetics in surgical procedures on the head
Feature and kit focus
- Midsummer madness: Alleviate summer problems
- Ensure style and performance: Breeches and riding tights
Reports
- Showjumping: Bath and West, and Hertfordshire County
- Eventing: Blindley Heath and Bishop Burton
- Dressage: Hartpury and Sparsholt Colleges
- Showing: Native Breeds Ridden Festival and more
- Point-to-point: Tiverton Staghounds
Hunting
- It’s showtime: What you need to know about hound shows
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Lucinda Fredericks’ triple five-star winner Headley Britannia
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more