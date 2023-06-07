{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Horse & Hound; 8 June 2023

    • In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 8 June, we speak exclusively to Charlotte Dujardin, who discusses her return to dressage as a new mother. Also in this week’s magazine, don’t miss our full Derby report from Epsom, plus we bring you a nostalgic feature on Lucinda Fredericks’ triple five-star winner Headley Britannia. We also take a trip down memory lane to our Mexico Olympics preview in 1968. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we take a look at using anaesthetics in surgical procedures on the head. We have exclusive columns from Carl Hester and Graham Fletcher for dressage and showjumping aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showjumping, showing and point-to-point action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, we tell you what you need to know about hound shows.

    What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 8 June 2023

    News

    • Court of Appeal case has implications for equine vettings
    • Live transport for slaughter setback: ‘Bitter disappointment’
    • Owners’ attitudes to colic come under review

    Derby report

    • ‘Looks, balance, stride and pedigree’: The Derby winner has it all
    • Dettori signs off from Epsom with a flourish Oaks and more

    Opinion

    • Letters of the week
    • Dressage: Carl Hester
    • Showjumping: Graham Fletcher

    People and horses

    •  H&H interview: Charlotte Dujardin on her return to dressage as a new mother
    • All in a day’s work: Equestrian fitness trainer
    • In the spotlight: Search for a Star champion Herbie
    • Memory Lane: Mexico Olympics preview, 1968

    Vet clinic

    • Local issues: Using anaesthetics in surgical procedures on the head

    Feature and kit focus

    • Midsummer madness: Alleviate summer problems
    • Ensure style and performance: Breeches and riding tights 

    Reports

    • Showjumping: Bath and West, and Hertfordshire County
    • Eventing: Blindley Heath and Bishop Burton
    • Dressage: Hartpury and Sparsholt Colleges
    • Showing: Native Breeds Ridden Festival and more
    • Point-to-point: Tiverton Staghounds

    Hunting

    • It’s showtime: What you need to know about hound shows

    Nostalgia

    • Legends of the sport: Lucinda Fredericks’ triple five-star winner Headley Britannia

    Classified Ads

    • Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

