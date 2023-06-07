Horse & Hound; 8 June 2023





In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 8 June, we speak exclusively to Charlotte Dujardin, who discusses her return to dressage as a new mother. Also in this week’s magazine, don’t miss our full Derby report from Epsom, plus we bring you a nostalgic feature on Lucinda Fredericks’ triple five-star winner Headley Britannia. We also take a trip down memory lane to our Mexico Olympics preview in 1968. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we take a look at using anaesthetics in surgical procedures on the head. We have exclusive columns from Carl Hester and Graham Fletcher for dressage and showjumping aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showjumping, showing and point-to-point action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, we tell you what you need to know about hound shows.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 8 June 2023

News

Court of Appeal case has implications for equine vettings

Live transport for slaughter setback: ‘Bitter disappointment’

Owners’ attitudes to colic come under review

Derby report

‘Looks, balance, stride and pedigree’: The Derby winner has it all

Dettori signs off from Epsom with a flourish Oaks and more

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Carl Hester

Showjumping: Graham Fletcher

People and horses

H&H interview: Charlotte Dujardin on her return to dressage as a new mother

All in a day's work: Equestrian fitness trainer

In the spotlight: Search for a Star champion Herbie

Memory Lane: Mexico Olympics preview, 1968

Vet clinic

Local issues: Using anaesthetics in surgical procedures on the head

Feature and kit focus

Midsummer madness: Alleviate summer problems

Ensure style and performance: Breeches and riding tights

Reports

Showjumping: Bath and West, and Hertfordshire County

Eventing: Blindley Heath and Bishop Burton

Dressage: Hartpury and Sparsholt Colleges

Showing: Native Breeds Ridden Festival and more

Point-to-point: Tiverton Staghounds

Hunting

It’s showtime: What you need to know about hound shows

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Lucinda Fredericks’ triple five-star winner Headley Britannia

