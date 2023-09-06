{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Horse & Hound; 7 September 2023

    • In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 7 September, don’t miss our full Burghley Horse Trials report, which includes everything you need to know about what happened in each phase and find out what the riders had to say too. We also bring you our report from the European Showjumping Championships, plus don’t miss our European Dressage Championships form guide. In this week’s H&H interview, meet showing producersKarl Morris and Liam Glynn, plus we take a trip down memory lane to Pippa Funnell’s Rolex Grand Slam, 20 years on. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we investigate hoof cracks, and we have exclusive columns from Mark Phillips and Rob Walker for eventing and showing aficionados. This week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showing and showjumping from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, we feature Di Grissell, who is stepping down from the East Sussex and Romney Marsh after 30 years.

    News

    • Barbury international fixtures on the move
    • Help for horse crisis
    • Therapy field grows as more see horses’ benefits
    • Welfare: tech should not replace humans

    Burghley special

    • ‘A proper event horse’: Ballaghmor Class scores his second Burghley win
    • Vitali makes history: All the action in each phase
    • The leaderboard

    Showjumping Euros special

    • The story: Steve Guerdat’s flawless show
    • Reasons to celebrate: The week in pictures
    • Disappointment for Brits: Team and individual competitions in focus

    Form guide

    • European Dressage Championships: All the starters analysed

    Opinion

    • Letters of the week
    • Eventing: Mark Phillips
    • Showing: Rob Walker
    • Burghley: Judge Harry Payne on the first phase

    People and horses

    • H&H interview: Producers Karl Morris and Liam Glynn
    • All in a day’s work: The horse psychic
    • Memory Lane: Pippa Funnell’s Rolex Grand Slam, 20 years on

    Vet clinic

    • Cracking up: When to worry about hoof cracks

    Features

    • God’s own country: Property in Yorkshire
    • Buyers guide: Clippers
    • 100 Schooling for success: Education and competing

    Reports

    • Eventing: Wellington, Shelford Manor and more 
    • Showjumping: Chepstow and more
    • Dressage: Sparsholt College and more
    • Showing: Retraining of Racehorses and more

    Hunting

    • Unequalled and undaunted: Di Grissell

    Classified Ads

    • Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

    Get your magazine