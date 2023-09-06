Horse & Hound; 7 September 2023





In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 7 September, don’t miss our full Burghley Horse Trials report, which includes everything you need to know about what happened in each phase and find out what the riders had to say too. We also bring you our report from the European Showjumping Championships, plus don’t miss our European Dressage Championships form guide. In this week’s H&H interview, meet showing producersKarl Morris and Liam Glynn, plus we take a trip down memory lane to Pippa Funnell’s Rolex Grand Slam, 20 years on. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we investigate hoof cracks, and we have exclusive columns from Mark Phillips and Rob Walker for eventing and showing aficionados. This week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showing and showjumping from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, we feature Di Grissell, who is stepping down from the East Sussex and Romney Marsh after 30 years.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 7 September 2023

News

Barbury international fixtures on the move

Help for horse crisis

Therapy field grows as more see horses’ benefits

Welfare: tech should not replace humans

Burghley special

‘A proper event horse’: Ballaghmor Class scores his second Burghley win

Vitali makes history: All the action in each phase

The leaderboard

Showjumping Euros special

The story: Steve Guerdat’s flawless show

Reasons to celebrate: The week in pictures

Disappointment for Brits: Team and individual competitions in focus

Form guide

European Dressage Championships: All the starters analysed

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Mark Phillips

Showing: Rob Walker

Burghley: Judge Harry Payne on the first phase

People and horses

H&H interview: Producers Karl Morris and Liam Glynn

All in a day’s work: The horse psychic

Memory Lane: Pippa Funnell’s Rolex Grand Slam, 20 years on

Vet clinic

Cracking up: When to worry about hoof cracks

Features

God’s own country: Property in Yorkshire

Buyers guide: Clippers

100 Schooling for success: Education and competing

Reports

Eventing: Wellington, Shelford Manor and more

Showjumping: Chepstow and more

Dressage: Sparsholt College and more

Showing: Retraining of Racehorses and more

Hunting

Unequalled and undaunted: Di Grissell

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

Get your magazine