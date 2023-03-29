Horse & Hound; 30 March 2023

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 30 March, we provide an Access All Areas feature and go behind the scenes of the yard of top event rider and Badminton winner Laura Collett. This week’s issue also features a look into a day in the life of a Clydesdale breeder. Also in this week’s magazine, don’t miss a nostalgic look back on the career of Sprinter Sacre, one of the best two-mile chasers ever. In the Vet Clinic pages, we investigate how to deal with a hoof abscess. We have exclusive columns from Anna Ross and Joe Trunkfiled for dressage and showjumping aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showjumping, showing, racing and point-to-point action from across the UK and abroad for sport fans to enjoy. In this week’s hunting pages, we visit the United Pack, where three joint-masters are retiring, plus meet James Andrews, who is moving to the Cotswold on 1 May.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 30 March 2023
News
- Calls for change after rider badly injured during trot-up
- Farewell to event horse who made history
- Dressage penalty cap could help prevent cross-country falls
- Riders urged to act on transport to slaughter bill
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showjumping: Joe Trunkfield
People and horses
- Access All Areas: Behind the scenes with Badminton winner Laura Collett
- All in a day’s work: The Clydesdale breeder
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Hopping lame: How to deal with a hoof abscess
Kit focus
- Foot perfect: Topical hoof dressings, oils, moisturisers and paints to help maintain hooves
Reports
- Showjumping: British Showjumping Spring Championships
- Showing: UK Ponies and Horses Spring Classic and BSPS Area 3a Worker Show at Northallerton
- Eventing: Lincolnshire and Moreton
- Dressage: Mount Ballan, Parwood EC, Half Moon Stud, Hunters Equestrian and more
- Racing: Newbury, Go North Festival and more
- Point-to-point: South Down & Eridge, Crawley & Horsham and more
Hunting
- The end of an ‘incredible party’: United Pack, where three joint-masters are retiring
- We are hunting people’: Meet James Andrews, who is moving to the Cotswold on 1 May
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Sprinter Sacre, one of the best two-mile chasers ever
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more