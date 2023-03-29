Horse & Hound; 30 March 2023





This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 30 March, we provide an Access All Areas feature and go behind the scenes of the yard of top event rider and Badminton winner Laura Collett. This week’s issue also features a look into a day in the life of a Clydesdale breeder. Also in this week’s magazine, don’t miss a nostalgic look back on the career of Sprinter Sacre, one of the best two-mile chasers ever. In the Vet Clinic pages, we investigate how to deal with a hoof abscess. We have exclusive columns from Anna Ross and Joe Trunkfiled for dressage and showjumping aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showjumping, showing, racing and point-to-point action from across the UK and abroad for sport fans to enjoy. In this week’s hunting pages, we visit the United Pack, where three joint-masters are retiring, plus meet James Andrews, who is moving to the Cotswold on 1 May.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 30 March 2023

News

Calls for change after rider badly injured during trot-up

Farewell to event horse who made history

Dressage penalty cap could help prevent cross-country falls

Riders urged to act on transport to slaughter bill

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showjumping: Joe Trunkfield

People and horses

Access All Areas: Behind the scenes with Badminton winner Laura Collett

All in a day's work: The Clydesdale breeder

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Hopping lame: How to deal with a hoof abscess

Kit focus

Foot perfect: Topical hoof dressings, oils, moisturisers and paints to help maintain hooves

Reports

Showjumping: British Showjumping Spring Championships

Showing: UK Ponies and Horses Spring Classic and BSPS Area 3a Worker Show at Northallerton

Eventing: Lincolnshire and Moreton

Dressage: Mount Ballan, Parwood EC, Half Moon Stud, Hunters Equestrian and more

Racing: Newbury, Go North Festival and more

Point-to-point: South Down & Eridge, Crawley & Horsham and more

Hunting

The end of an ‘incredible party’: United Pack, where three joint-masters are retiring

We are hunting people’: Meet James Andrews, who is moving to the Cotswold on 1 May

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Sprinter Sacre, one of the best two-mile chasers ever

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

