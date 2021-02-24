Horse & Hound; 25 February 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 25 February, we bring you the show guide special, which includes how to keep up with the action even if you can’t attend events, the best venues for training and more. There is also an interview with leading US event rider Liz Halliday-Sharp, plus a look around Olympian Spencer Wilton’s stunning new base, and this week’s legends of the sport nostalgic feature looks back at the career of Leslie Law’s ride Shear L’Eau, who won individual gold at the 2004 Athens Olympics. We also have reports from racing, international showjumping and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 25 February 2021
News
- Concerns over Brexit transport delays
- Whispering Willows case highlights need to license sanctuaries
- Tributes to event rider Matthew Wright
- Case of mare who died in slurry pit settled
Show guide
- Vantage point: How to keep up with the action even if you can’t attend events
- Prep time: The best venues for training
- The first word: How to debrief after a competition
- Learning lessons: Is remote training working – or is it dangerous?
- Plan your season: Our essential guide to 2021
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Racing: Kim Bailey
- Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable
People and horses
- H&H interview: Leading US event rider Liz Halliday-Sharp
- 5 minutes with: Showjumper Olli Fletcher
- All in a day’s work: Stunt double
- Life Lessons: Legendary showman Allister Hood
- In the spotlight: William Funnell’s ride Equine America Billy Diamo
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
-
Not a creature was stirring…: How vet practices cover out of hours calls and how to help give your horse the best chance in an emergency
Features
- Access All Areas: Spencer Wilton – see inside the Olympian’s stunning new base
- Clear expectations: Our series on how to market yourself as a rider looks at nding and keeping sponsors
Hunting
- Hunter of a lifetime: Tico, the exceptional huntsman’s horse who produced a surprise foal
- “The last day of foxhunting as I have always known it”: Daniel Cherriman’s diary of the last day before the “ban”
- No horses, just wonderful hounds: Why everyone should try fell hunting at some point
- Hunt stalwart: Berenice Marshallsay – puppy walker, fundraiser and field master at the Avon Vale
Reports
- Showjumping: Portugal and Florida
- Racing: Ascot and more
Nostalgia
-
Legends of the sport: Leslie Law’s ride Shear L’Eau, who won individual gold at the 2004 Athens Olympics
Classified ads
- Horses for sale