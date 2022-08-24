Horse & Hound; 25 August 2022

The cover of this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 25 August, you can read our Burghley preview, which includes a comprehensive course walk with Laura Collett, a look at horses that thrived on Burghley’s cross-country and more. Also in this week’s issue, read our full report from the London GCT, with interviews with both the five-star and two-star winners. You can also catch up on all the latest news in the equestrian world, read an interview with Kirsty Chabert, British World Championship eventing squad reserve, plus find out what a stable lad does in our All In A Day‘s Work feature. This week’s exclusive columns are from Piggy March, Erin Orford and Stuart Hollings. The Vet Clinic looks at how to know when a cut needs veterinary attention. You can also catch up on the reports from eventing, showing, showjumping, dressage and riding club action from around the UK, plus don’t miss our report from the Rydal Hound Show in our hunting pages. Finally, we take a trip down memory lane and take a look at the career of Ready Teddy, winner of the last World Championships at Pratoni del Vivaro, which is the venue for this year’s worlds showdown.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a single issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 25 August 2022
News
- Eventing: coping with heat and what may be in store
- Experts working to mitigate possible vaccine shortage
- Police joining forces on equine and rural crime
- World Championships eventing team announced
Burghley preview
- “It’s intense – and tests rider reactions”: Laura Collett walks the cross-country course
- How to follow: What’s happening when, how to watch and H&H’s coverage
- The horses that live for cross-country: Burghley’s leaderboard leapers
London GCT
- Grand prix: Barefoot mare wins new admirers, and Ellen Whitaker is fourth
- CSI5* classes: World Championship medallist wins tactical jump-off
- CSI2* classes: A gifted mare makes a miraculous and triumphant return
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Piggy March
- Dressage: Erin Orford
- Showing: Stuart Hollings
People and horses
- H&H interview: Meet Kirsty Chabert, British World Championship eventing squad reserve
- All in a day’s work: The stable lad
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Wounds – when to worry: How do you know when a cut needs veterinary attention? We have answers
Feature
- A weight off your mind: Choosing the right lorry category for your needs
Kit and property
- The wow factor: Three spectacular homes
- A step ahead: A selection of durable yard boots
Reports
- Showjumping: Dublin
- Showing: Equifest, Stoneleigh, Irish Draught Horse Society Breed Show
- Eventing: Aston-le-Walls, Hopetoun and Haras du Pin
- Dressage: Speedgate, Bicton and Sheepgate Area Festival and more
Hunting
- “Outstanding” Traveller wins for the Ullswater: Rydal Hound Show
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Ready Teddy, winner of the last World Championships at Pratoni del Vivaro, venue for this year’s worlds showdown
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more