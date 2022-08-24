Horse & Hound; 25 August 2022





The cover of this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 25 August, you can read our Burghley preview, which includes a comprehensive course walk with Laura Collett, a look at horses that thrived on Burghley’s cross-country and more. Also in this week’s issue, read our full report from the London GCT, with interviews with both the five-star and two-star winners. You can also catch up on all the latest news in the equestrian world, read an interview with Kirsty Chabert, British World Championship eventing squad reserve, plus find out what a stable lad does in our All In A Day‘s Work feature. This week’s exclusive columns are from Piggy March, Erin Orford and Stuart Hollings. The Vet Clinic looks at how to know when a cut needs veterinary attention. You can also catch up on the reports from eventing, showing, showjumping, dressage and riding club action from around the UK, plus don’t miss our report from the Rydal Hound Show in our hunting pages. Finally, we take a trip down memory lane and take a look at the career of Ready Teddy, winner of the last World Championships at Pratoni del Vivaro, which is the venue for this year’s worlds showdown.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 25 August 2022

News

Eventing: coping with heat and what may be in store

Experts working to mitigate possible vaccine shortage

Police joining forces on equine and rural crime

World Championships eventing team announced

Burghley preview

“It’s intense – and tests rider reactions”: Laura Collett walks the cross-country course

How to follow: What's happening when, how to watch and H&H's coverage

coverage The horses that live for cross-country: Burghley’s leaderboard leapers

London GCT

Grand prix: Barefoot mare wins new admirers, and Ellen Whitaker is fourth

CSI5* classes: World Championship medallist wins tactical jump-off

CSI2* classes: A gifted mare makes a miraculous and triumphant return

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Piggy March

Dressage: Erin Orford

Showing: Stuart Hollings

People and horses

H&H interview: Meet Kirsty Chabert, British World Championship eventing squad reserve

All in a day’s work: The stable lad

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Wounds – when to worry: How do you know when a cut needs veterinary attention? We have answers

Feature

A weight off your mind: Choosing the right lorry category for your needs

Kit and property

The wow factor: Three spectacular homes

A step ahead: A selection of durable yard boots

Reports

Showjumping: Dublin

Showing: Equifest, Stoneleigh, Irish Draught Horse Society Breed Show

Eventing: Aston-le-Walls, Hopetoun and Haras du Pin

Dressage: Speedgate, Bicton and Sheepgate Area Festival and more

Hunting

“Outstanding” Traveller wins for the Ullswater: Rydal Hound Show

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Ready Teddy, winner of the last World Championships at Pratoni del Vivaro, venue for this year’s worlds showdown

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

