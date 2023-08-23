Horse & Hound; 24 August 2023

In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 23 August, don’t miss our full Burghley preview, which includes Kitty King sharing her insight on this year’s cross-country course, the mares that have succeeded at the event and everything you need to know on how to follow the action. We also bring you a preview of the European Showjumping Championships, plus the H&H Awards are back and we let you know how you can nominate your heroes. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we investigate pinworms, and we have exclusive columns from Carl Hester and Katie Jerram-Hunnable for dressage and showing aficionados. This week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showing and showjumping from across the UK and in Ireland for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, we report from Rydal Show.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 23 August 2023
News
- “Amateur” definition in focus as championship changes hands
- Prison for woman who spent charity money on herself
- New lorry rules
Burghley preview
- ‘This course tests every area of training’: Kitty King walks the track
- Burghley’s first ladies: Mares at the event
- How to follow: What you need to know
Showjumping Europeans preview
- A chance for new stars to shine: The Brits, the Irish and more
- How to follow: The timetable and more
H&H Awards, in partnership with NAF
- It’s back!: Nominate your heroes
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable
People and horses
- How I won: Robert Whitaker’s King George V
- All in a day’s work: The horse bones musician
- In the spotlight: Para dressage Europeans team horse Strong Beau
- Memory Lane 1987 – a tribute to Lt-Col Sir John Miller as he retires
Vet clinic
- A pain in the posterior: All about pinworms
Features
- Farmhouse living: Without the acreage
- Boots for the extra mile: Yard boots for winter
- Fit for purpose: Saddle fitting in focus
- Every which way: Travel layouts
Reports
- Showjumping: Bolesworth and more
- Eventing: Blindley Heath and more
- Dressage: Area Festivals galore
- Showing: Dublin
Hunting
- Satin is superb: Rydal
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more