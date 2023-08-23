Horse & Hound; 24 August 2023





In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 23 August, don’t miss our full Burghley preview, which includes Kitty King sharing her insight on this year’s cross-country course, the mares that have succeeded at the event and everything you need to know on how to follow the action. We also bring you a preview of the European Showjumping Championships, plus the H&H Awards are back and we let you know how you can nominate your heroes. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we investigate pinworms, and we have exclusive columns from Carl Hester and Katie Jerram-Hunnable for dressage and showing aficionados. This week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showing and showjumping from across the UK and in Ireland for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, we report from Rydal Show.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 23 August 2023

News

“Amateur” definition in focus as championship changes hands

Prison for woman who spent charity money on herself

New lorry rules

Burghley preview

‘This course tests every area of training’: Kitty King walks the track

Burghley’s first ladies: Mares at the event

How to follow: What you need to know

Showjumping Europeans preview

A chance for new stars to shine: The Brits, the Irish and more

How to follow: The timetable and more

H&H Awards, in partnership with NAF

It’s back!: Nominate your heroes

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Carl Hester

Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable

People and horses

How I won: Robert Whitaker’s King George V

All in a day’s work: The horse bones musician

In the spotlight: Para dressage Europeans team horse Strong Beau

Memory Lane 1987 – a tribute to Lt-Col Sir John Miller as he retires

Vet clinic

A pain in the posterior: All about pinworms

Features

Farmhouse living: Without the acreage

Boots for the extra mile: Yard boots for winter

Fit for purpose: Saddle fitting in focus

Every which way: Travel layouts

Reports

Showjumping: Bolesworth and more

Eventing: Blindley Heath and more

Dressage: Area Festivals galore

Showing: Dublin

Hunting

Satin is superb: Rydal

