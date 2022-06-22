{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Horse & Hound; 23 June 2022

Horse & Hound

    • This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 23 June, features our Royal Ascot special report with a review of the action from the big races over the five-day meeting. We also bring you our tack special, which includes a look at life as a saddler and a guide on how to choose the right bit for your horse. Also inside, we have our regular favourites, including a Vet Clinic that looks at how kit can improve performance – and which products really work, plus a closer look at Ros Canter’s Badminton runner-up Lordships Graffalo, a selection of homes for sale for those with a big budget, an exclusive interview with 70-year-old endurance champion Lesley Caswell, as well as a full complement of competition reports from eventing to showjumping, showing to dressage, plus a hound show for readers to enjoy.

    What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 23 June 2022

    News

    • Dumbing down? Eventing safety debate continues 
    • Euthanasia study aims to support owners and benefit horses
    • Saliva tests for ulcers researched
    • Urgent wormer warning, for horses’ health

    Royal Ascot special report

    • Summary: This year’s Royal Ascot had it all – apart from The Queen being in attendance
    • Highlights: The pick of the action, from spectacular Baaeed on Tuesday to Ryan Moore’s masterful ride on Rohaan on Saturday

    Tack special

    • All in a day’s work: The saddler and fitter
    • All-round efficiency: A selection of general-purpose saddles for those who like to do a bit of everything
    • Bit by bit: How to choose the right bit for your horse

    Opinion

    • Letters of the week
    • Dressage: Carl Hester
    • Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
    • Showing: Simon Reynolds

    People and horses

    • H&H interview: Reigning national endurance champion Lesley Caswell
    • In the spotlight: Ros Canter’s Badminton runner-up Lordships Graffalo
    • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

    Vet clinic

    • Helping your horse?: How performance-enhancing kit works – and which products really work

    Property

    • Big spender: Glorious homes if you’re feeling flush

    Reports

    • Eventing: Luhmühlen, Nunney, Hopetoun, Speetley, Berkshire College of Agriculture and West Wilts
    • Showing: Three Counties, Derbyshire Festival, Royal Cornwall, South of England and Bramham
    • Dressage: Bicton Arena, Solihull, Kings EC, Parwood EC, Widmer EC, Silver Leys Equestrian and Stourport RC
    • Showjumping: South of England, Royal Cornwall, Keysoe, Morris EC and Vale View

    Hunting

    • An impressive haul for the Heythrop: South of England Hound Show report

    Classified Ads

    • Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

