Horse & Hound; 23 June 2022

This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 23 June, features our Royal Ascot special report with a review of the action from the big races over the five-day meeting. We also bring you our tack special, which includes a look at life as a saddler and a guide on how to choose the right bit for your horse. Also inside, we have our regular favourites, including a Vet Clinic that looks at how kit can improve performance – and which products really work, plus a closer look at Ros Canter’s Badminton runner-up Lordships Graffalo, a selection of homes for sale for those with a big budget, an exclusive interview with 70-year-old endurance champion Lesley Caswell, as well as a full complement of competition reports from eventing to showjumping, showing to dressage, plus a hound show for readers to enjoy.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 23 June 2022
News
- Dumbing down? Eventing safety debate continues
- Euthanasia study aims to support owners and benefit horses
- Saliva tests for ulcers researched
- Urgent wormer warning, for horses’ health
Royal Ascot special report
- Summary: This year’s Royal Ascot had it all – apart from The Queen being in attendance
- Highlights: The pick of the action, from spectacular Baaeed on Tuesday to Ryan Moore’s masterful ride on Rohaan on Saturday
Tack special
- All in a day’s work: The saddler and fitter
- All-round efficiency: A selection of general-purpose saddles for those who like to do a bit of everything
- Bit by bit: How to choose the right bit for your horse
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
- Showing: Simon Reynolds
People and horses
- H&H interview: Reigning national endurance champion Lesley Caswell
- In the spotlight: Ros Canter’s Badminton runner-up Lordships Graffalo
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Helping your horse?: How performance-enhancing kit works – and which products really work
Property
- Big spender: Glorious homes if you’re feeling flush
Reports
- Eventing: Luhmühlen, Nunney, Hopetoun, Speetley, Berkshire College of Agriculture and West Wilts
- Showing: Three Counties, Derbyshire Festival, Royal Cornwall, South of England and Bramham
- Dressage: Bicton Arena, Solihull, Kings EC, Parwood EC, Widmer EC, Silver Leys Equestrian and Stourport RC
- Showjumping: South of England, Royal Cornwall, Keysoe, Morris EC and Vale View
Hunting
- An impressive haul for the Heythrop: South of England Hound Show report
