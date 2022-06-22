Horse & Hound; 23 June 2022





This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 23 June, features our Royal Ascot special report with a review of the action from the big races over the five-day meeting. We also bring you our tack special, which includes a look at life as a saddler and a guide on how to choose the right bit for your horse. Also inside, we have our regular favourites, including a Vet Clinic that looks at how kit can improve performance – and which products really work, plus a closer look at Ros Canter’s Badminton runner-up Lordships Graffalo, a selection of homes for sale for those with a big budget, an exclusive interview with 70-year-old endurance champion Lesley Caswell, as well as a full complement of competition reports from eventing to showjumping, showing to dressage, plus a hound show for readers to enjoy.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 23 June 2022

News

Dumbing down? Eventing safety debate continues

Euthanasia study aims to support owners and benefit horses

Saliva tests for ulcers researched

Urgent wormer warning, for horses’ health

Royal Ascot special report

Summary: This year’s Royal Ascot had it all – apart from The Queen being in attendance

Highlights: The pick of the action, from spectacular Baaeed on Tuesday to Ryan Moore’s masterful ride on Rohaan on Saturday

Tack special

All in a day’s work: The saddler and fitter

All-round efficiency: A selection of general-purpose saddles for those who like to do a bit of everything

Bit by bit: How to choose the right bit for your horse

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Carl Hester

Showjumping: Graham Fletcher

Showing: Simon Reynolds

People and horses

H&H interview: Reigning national endurance champion Lesley Caswell

In the spotlight: Ros Canter’s Badminton runner-up Lordships Graffalo

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Helping your horse?: How performance-enhancing kit works – and which products really work

Property

Big spender: Glorious homes if you’re feeling flush

Reports

Eventing: Luhmühlen, Nunney, Hopetoun, Speetley, Berkshire College of Agriculture and West Wilts

Showing: Three Counties, Derbyshire Festival, Royal Cornwall, South of England and Bramham

Dressage: Bicton Arena, Solihull, Kings EC, Parwood EC, Widmer EC, Silver Leys Equestrian and Stourport RC

Showjumping: South of England, Royal Cornwall, Keysoe, Morris EC and Vale View

Hunting

An impressive haul for the Heythrop: South of England Hound Show report

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

