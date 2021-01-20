Horse & Hound; 21 January 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 21 January, we bring you our cob special, which includes a closer look at a champion maxi cob, whether conformation limits how far cobs can go in sport and more. We also have an exclusive interview with farrier and rugby player turned five-star eventer Alex Bragg and this week’s legends of the sport nostalgic feature looks back at the career of double Olympic champion Salinero. We also have reports from dressage shows across the country, international showjumping, plus a look back at the racing action from Warwick, Market Rasen and Punchestown among much more.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a future issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
- Subscribe to H&H Digital Plus bundle (digital issue and H&H Plus access)
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 21 January 2021
News
- Brexit red tape: hope for improvements
- Continuing the Animal Health Trust’s vital work
- The time is now to save rare equine breeds
- Need for increased driver awareness after more forest deaths
Cob special
- Brookdale Limited Edition: Horse hero with the champion maxi cob
- Solid foundations: Does conformation limit how far cobs can go in sport?
- In fine feather: Traditional gypsy cobs
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Stephen Clarke
- Showing: Stuart Hollings
People and horses
- H&H interview: Farrier and rugby player turned five-star event rider Alex Bragg
- All in a day’s work: Dressage regional officer
- Life lessons: In-hand show producer Ian Boylan
- In the spotlight: Laura Tomlinson’s grand prix mare DSP Rose Of Bavaria
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Game of bones: Understand how bone forms and heals and how this affects the healing process when fractures occur
Features
- Sharp and snappy: Gridwork for event horses with Gemma Tattersall
- Strong and supported: Supplements to support horses returning to work
Hunting
- A day with: The Berkeley
- How to blow a hunting horn: This skill will win you admirers — but warn the neighbours before you start
- Hunter of a lifetime: Polo, the huntsman’s mount who changed how his rider felt about horses
- Hunt stalwart: Tania Bullard, the former master and secretary of the West Norfolk
Reports
- Dressage: Chard Equestrian, Onley Grounds EC, Tall Trees Arena and Colraine ED
- Showjumping: Action from Florida, Spain and Belgium
- Racing: Warwick, Market Rasen and Punchestown
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Salinero, who won individual dressage gold at the 2004 and 2008 Olympic Games with Anky van Grunsven
Classified ads
- Horses for sale