Horse & Hound; 21 January 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 21 January, we bring you our cob special, which includes a closer look at a champion maxi cob, whether conformation limits how far cobs can go in sport and more. We also have an exclusive interview with farrier and rugby player turned five-star eventer Alex Bragg and this week’s legends of the sport nostalgic feature looks back at the career of double Olympic champion Salinero. We also have reports from dressage shows across the country, international showjumping, plus a look back at the racing action from Warwick, Market Rasen and Punchestown among much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 21 January 2021

News

Brexit red tape: hope for improvements

Continuing the Animal Health Trust’s vital work

The time is now to save rare equine breeds

Need for increased driver awareness after more forest deaths

Cob special



Brookdale Limited Edition: Horse hero with the champion maxi cob

Solid foundations: Does conformation limit how far cobs can go in sport?

In fine feather: Traditional gypsy cobs

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Stephen Clarke

Showing: Stuart Hollings

People and horses

H&H interview: Farrier and rugby player turned five-star event rider Alex Bragg

All in a day’s work: Dressage regional officer

Life lessons: In-hand show producer Ian Boylan

In the spotlight: Laura Tomlinson’s grand prix mare DSP Rose Of Bavaria

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Game of bones: Understand how bone forms and heals and how this affects the healing process when fractures occur

Features

Sharp and snappy: Gridwork for event horses with Gemma Tattersall

Strong and supported: Supplements to support horses returning to work

Hunting

A day with: The Berkeley

How to blow a hunting horn: This skill will win you admirers — but warn the neighbours before you start

Hunter of a lifetime: Polo, the huntsman’s mount who changed how his rider felt about horses

Hunt stalwart: Tania Bullard, the former master and secretary of the West Norfolk

Reports

Dressage: Chard Equestrian, Onley Grounds EC, Tall Trees Arena and Colraine ED

Showjumping: Action from Florida, Spain and Belgium

Racing: Warwick, Market Rasen and Punchestown

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Salinero, who won individual dressage gold at the 2004 and 2008 Olympic Games with Anky van Grunsven

Classified ads



Horses for sale

Get your magazine