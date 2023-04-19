Horse & Hound; 20 April 2023

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 20 April, don’t miss our vet special issue, which includes a look at how horses’ skeletons develop and the problems that may arise, plus how to prepare a horse for a pre-purchase vetting. Also in this week’s magazine, read our full Grand National report, with the stories from the big race and more news from the entire meeting. This week’s issue also features an interview with Greek showjumper Ioli Mytilineou, plus we take a look around some properties on the market and we take a look at some new equestrian-themed products available for you to buy. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we look at guttural pouch problems in horses. We have exclusive columns from Pippa Roome and Robert Walker for eventing and showing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showjumping, showing, racing and point-to-point action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy and hunting pages too.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a single issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 20 April 2023
News
- Greater motion seen in barefoot horses’ hooves
- Calls for change after deaths at Grand National meeting
- Progress in solving the grass sickness puzzle
Vet special
- Feeling it in their bones: How horses’ skeletons develop and the problems that may arise
- Giving them the best chance: Preparing horses for pre-purchase vettings
Grand National
- ‘It’s all about Corach. He was brilliant’: Stories from the big race
- Where did your horse finish?: All the results
- Box office horses take the spotlight: The rest of the week’s winners
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Pippa Roome
- Showing: Robert Walker
People and horses
- H&H interview: Greek showjumper Ioli Mytilineou
- All in a day’s work: The pony philanthropist
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Pockets of trouble: Guttural pouch problems
Kit and property
- Watch this space: Room for a string
- Beyond the yard: A print, a mug and more
Reports
- Showjumping: Blue Chip Winter Championships
- Eventing: Burnham Market, Kirriemuir and more
- Dressage Hunters Equestrian and more
- Showing: North of England Spring and more
- Point-to-point: Worcestershire and more
Hunting
- Hunting life:Plus Matt Ramsden opinion
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more