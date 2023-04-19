Horse & Hound; 20 April 2023





This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 20 April, don’t miss our vet special issue, which includes a look at how horses’ skeletons develop and the problems that may arise, plus how to prepare a horse for a pre-purchase vetting. Also in this week’s magazine, read our full Grand National report, with the stories from the big race and more news from the entire meeting. This week’s issue also features an interview with Greek showjumper Ioli Mytilineou, plus we take a look around some properties on the market and we take a look at some new equestrian-themed products available for you to buy. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we look at guttural pouch problems in horses. We have exclusive columns from Pippa Roome and Robert Walker for eventing and showing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showjumping, showing, racing and point-to-point action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy and hunting pages too.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 20 April 2023

News

Greater motion seen in barefoot horses’ hooves

Calls for change after deaths at Grand National meeting

Progress in solving the grass sickness puzzle

Vet special

Feeling it in their bones: How horses’ skeletons develop and the problems that may arise

Giving them the best chance: Preparing horses for pre-purchase vettings

Grand National

‘It’s all about Corach. He was brilliant’: Stories from the big race

Where did your horse finish?: All the results

Box office horses take the spotlight: The rest of the week’s winners

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Pippa Roome

Showing: Robert Walker

People and horses

H&H interview: Greek showjumper Ioli Mytilineou

All in a day’s work: The pony philanthropist

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Pockets of trouble: Guttural pouch problems

Kit and property

Watch this space: Room for a string

Beyond the yard: A print, a mug and more

Reports

Showjumping: Blue Chip Winter Championships

Eventing: Burnham Market, Kirriemuir and more

Dressage Hunters Equestrian and more

Showing: North of England Spring and more

Point-to-point: Worcestershire and more

Hunting

Hunting life:Plus Matt Ramsden opinion

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

