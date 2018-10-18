Horse & Hound; 18 October 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 18 October 2018, check out our ‘Royal special’ including the reigning family’s link with hunting, the team who keeps the royal show on the road and more. We also talk to the champion Flat jockey Silvestre de Sousa and in this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we look at the health risks to horses of hotter summers. Read our feature on horses’ winter diets and why forage replacements should not be ruled out. We also have reports from across the disciplines including autumn hunting with the Mid Devon, eventing action from Boekelo and much more.
News
- Horse world unites against bullying
- The transport impact of a no-deal Brexit
- Industry must work together to benefit all
- Campaign to ban tethering
Royal special
- Horse hero: The Queen’s Whalton Highwayman
- Royal hunting: How our reigning family have been thrilled by the chase throughout history
- The Queen’s team: Meet some of the people who keep the royal show on the road
Features
- Horses’ winter diet: Why forage replacements should not be ruled out
- Products: Find the ideal feed for your horse this winter
- Ian Farquhar: On a lifetime of service to hunting
- Hound names: The traditions behind the naming
- Trail-laying: How this integral part of modern hunting actually works
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: Air groom Mark Broadfoot
- Property: Lovely homes in great hunting country
- Vet clinic: The health risks of hotter summers
- H&H interview: Champion Flat jockey Silvestre de Sousa
- Fix it: Dressage rider Charlie Hutton
- Legends of the chase: Long-serving former VWH huntsman Sidney Bailey
- Hunter of a lifetime: ‘Legend’ hunt horse Toby
- Bloodlines: World eventing champion Allstar B
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon
Opinion
- Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects
- Eventing: Mark Todd
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Breeding: Carole Mortimer
- Showjumping: Brian Walker
Reports
- Hunting: Autumn hunting with the Mid Devon
- Eventing: Boekelo, Oasby and highlights
- Dressage: Morris, MCI European Championships and highlights
- Breeding: BHHS and WBS-UK gradings
- Showjumping: Aintree EC and Oslo
- Team chasing: Pytchley
- Driving: Hackney Championships
