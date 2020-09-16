Horse & Hound; 17 September 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 17 September, enjoy our nostalgic long-read feature “Legends of the sport” as we reflect on the career of “phenomenal, talented and outspoken” Yorkshireman Harvey Smith, one of showjumping’s biggest names. In this week’s “Vet clinic” we explore suspensory ligaments and the prognosis when damage occurs, and don’t miss our picture gallery from autumn hunting with the Blackmore and Sparkford Vale. We also talk to dressage rider Juan Matute Guimón on surviving a brain bleed, and point-to-point trainer Francesca Nimmo reveals her life lessons. We have also tested a variety of towing vehicles to help you make a decision if you’re torn between a 4×4 and a pick-up, plus read reports from across the disciplines and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 17 September 2020
News
- What Przewalski’s horse clone means in fight against extinction
- New initiatives aimed at beating the bullies
- Joint responsibility after the loss of Animal Health Trust
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Showjumping: Adam Cromarty
- Showing: Rebecca Penny
People and horses
- H&H interview: Dressage rider Juan Matute Guimón on surviving a brain bleed and feeling ambitious
- All in a day’s work: Semen collector Josh Steer
- Life lessons: Point-to-point trainer Francesca Nimmo on the importance of manners in horses
- Ones to watch: British dressage team prospect Sintano Van Hof Olympia, ridden by Gareth Hughes
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Suspensory ligaments: Their vital sopporting role and the prognosis when damage occurs
Features
- Products: Keep your horse comfy and dry in the stable with our selection of bedding options
- Tried and tested: If you’re torn between a 4×4 or pick-up for towing, our expert tests the latest vehicles to help you make a decision
Reports
- Eventing: Cornbury House and highlights
- Showing: CHAPS Summer Championship Covid Show and highlights
- Showjumping: Highlights
- Racing: Doncaster, Longchamp and more
Hunting
- Captured on camera: Enjoy our picture gallery from autumn hunting with the Blackmore and Sparkford Vale
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: The “phenomenal, talented and outspoken” Yorkshireman Harvey Smith, one of showjumping’s biggest names
Classified ads
