Horse & Hound; 17 September 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 17 September, enjoy our nostalgic long-read feature “Legends of the sport” as we reflect on the career of “phenomenal, talented and outspoken” Yorkshireman Harvey Smith, one of showjumping’s biggest names. In this week’s “Vet clinic” we explore suspensory ligaments and the prognosis when damage occurs, and don’t miss our picture gallery from autumn hunting with the Blackmore and Sparkford Vale. We also talk to dressage rider Juan Matute Guimón on surviving a brain bleed, and point-to-point trainer Francesca Nimmo reveals her life lessons. We have also tested a variety of towing vehicles to help you make a decision if you’re torn between a 4×4 and a pick-up, plus read reports from across the disciplines and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 17 September 2020

News

What Przewalski’s horse clone means in fight against extinction

New initiatives aimed at beating the bullies

Joint responsibility after the loss of Animal Health Trust

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Laura Tomlinson

Showjumping: Adam Cromarty

Showing: Rebecca Penny

People and horses

H&H interview: Dressage rider Juan Matute Guimón on surviving a brain bleed and feeling ambitious

All in a day’s work: Semen collector Josh Steer

Life lessons: Point-to-point trainer Francesca Nimmo on the importance of manners in horses

Ones to watch: British dressage team prospect Sintano Van Hof Olympia, ridden by Gareth Hughes

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Suspensory ligaments: Their vital sopporting role and the prognosis when damage occurs

Features

Products: Keep your horse comfy and dry in the stable with our selection of bedding options

Tried and tested: If you’re torn between a 4×4 or pick-up for towing, our expert tests the latest vehicles to help you make a decision

Reports

Eventing: Cornbury House and highlights

Showing: CHAPS Summer Championship Covid Show and highlights

Showjumping: Highlights

Racing: Doncaster, Longchamp and more

Hunting

Captured on camera: Enjoy our picture gallery from autumn hunting with the Blackmore and Sparkford Vale

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: The “phenomenal, talented and outspoken” Yorkshireman Harvey Smith, one of showjumping’s biggest names

Classified ads



Horses for sale

Get your magazine