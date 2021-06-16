Horse & Hound; 17 June 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 17 June, we bring you our Bicton Horse Trials report special, which includes all of the news and insight from the biggest British event since Burghley 2019. We also bring you a hero to hero interview between Andrew Hoy and British cycling medallist Katy Marchant, take a look back at the career of showing supremo Hallmark IX, discover journalists’ experiences of reporting at the Olympics and more. You can also read veterinary advice on how to effectively worm your horse. We also have reports from eventing, showing, dressage, racing, point-to-pointing and showjumping both from the UK and abroad.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 17 June 2021
News
- Top riders seek solutions to Covid barriers
- Nutrition warning after eventer’s fall
- Details of leading showjumper’s electric spur use revealed
- Farrier safety focus
Bicton special
- JL Dublin tops massive field: Rising stars and five-star horses tackle the CCI4*-L
- Upton’s on the up: The under-25 championship
- Toledo targets Tokyo: Tom McEwen tops the unofficial Olympic trial
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Andrew Nicholson
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showing: Simon Reynolds
People and horses
- H&H Hero to hero: Seven-time eventing Olympian Andrew Hoy talks to British cycling medallist Katy Marchant
- All in a day’s work: The equine welfare patron
- 5 minutes with: Robert Whitaker
- In the spotlight: Middleweight hunter Bloomfield Valhalla
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- The way to worm: How to keep on top of internal parasites most effectively
Features
- “Exhilarating and terrifying at the same time”: Journalists’ experiences at the Olympics
- You’re hired!: Which equine-based courses are most likely to get you a job?
Kit
- Beyond the yard: Shoes, bling and more
Reports
- Eventing: Little Downham, Millstreet and Ascott under Wychwood
- Dressage: Wellington Premier League, Merrist Wood, Bishop Burton College, Field House EC and more
- Showjumping: South of England, Keysoe, La Baule and Northcote Stud
- Showing: Midland Counties, BSPS Area 15, NPS Area 14, BSPS Area 3A, Strathclyde Country Park and BSPS Scottish Spring
- Point-to-point: Meynell & South Staffs, Garthorpe, Bratton Down and Tiverton Staghounds
Hunting
- Hounds on the flags: All you need to know about hound shows
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Hallmark IX, the unforgettable show cob
Classified ads
- Horses for sale