Horse & Hound; 17 June 2021





In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 17 June, we bring you our Bicton Horse Trials report special, which includes all of the news and insight from the biggest British event since Burghley 2019. We also bring you a hero to hero interview between Andrew Hoy and British cycling medallist Katy Marchant, take a look back at the career of showing supremo Hallmark IX, discover journalists’ experiences of reporting at the Olympics and more. You can also read veterinary advice on how to effectively worm your horse. We also have reports from eventing, showing, dressage, racing, point-to-pointing and showjumping both from the UK and abroad.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 17 June 2021

News

Top riders seek solutions to Covid barriers

Nutrition warning after eventer’s fall

Details of leading showjumper’s electric spur use revealed

Farrier safety focus

Bicton special



JL Dublin tops massive field: Rising stars and five-star horses tackle the CCI4*-L

Upton’s on the up: The under-25 championship

Toledo targets Tokyo: Tom McEwen tops the unofficial Olympic trial

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Andrew Nicholson

Dressage: Carl Hester

Showing: Simon Reynolds

People and horses

H&H Hero to hero: Seven-time eventing Olympian Andrew Hoy talks to British cycling medallist Katy Marchant

All in a day’s work: The equine welfare patron

5 minutes with: Robert Whitaker

In the spotlight: Middleweight hunter Bloomfield Valhalla

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

The way to worm: How to keep on top of internal parasites most effectively

Features

“Exhilarating and terrifying at the same time”: Journalists’ experiences at the Olympics

You’re hired!: Which equine-based courses are most likely to get you a job?

Kit

Beyond the yard: Shoes, bling and more

Reports

Eventing: Little Downham, Millstreet and Ascott under Wychwood

Dressage: Wellington Premier League, Merrist Wood, Bishop Burton College, Field House EC and more

Showjumping: South of England, Keysoe, La Baule and Northcote Stud

Showing: Midland Counties, BSPS Area 15, NPS Area 14, BSPS Area 3A, Strathclyde Country Park and BSPS Scottish Spring

Point-to-point: Meynell & South Staffs, Garthorpe, Bratton Down and Tiverton Staghounds

Hunting

Hounds on the flags: All you need to know about hound shows

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Hallmark IX, the unforgettable show cob

Classified ads



Horses for sale

