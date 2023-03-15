Horse & Hound; 16 March 2023

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 16 March, features our dressage special, which includes taking a look at the arguments for and against keeping double bridles compulsory, plus find out more about the recent rise of Irish dressage. Also in this week’s magazine, you can read an interview with British Eventing chair Mark Sartori, who talks about the sport’s future and we go behind the scenes with racehorse trainer Dan Skelton. In the Vet Clinic pages, we investigate how to best manage mares’ cycles and other causes of difficult behaviour, plus the latest vet news. We have exclusive columns from Carl Hester and Dan Skelton for dressage and racing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showjumping and point-to-point action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. In this week’s hunting pages, we visit the Trinity Foot and South Herts Beagles, meet hunter of a lifetime Yellow, who hunted for 25 seasons and didn’t believe in coffee-housing, read our hunt ride round-up, and more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 16 March 2023
News
- Half of grooms are employed illegally, survey finds
- Court ruling in Totilas semen legal battle
- Telling the horse welfare story in a better way
- Riders’ views sought on forestry permits
Dressage special
- The double debate: The arguments for and against keeping double bridles compulsory
- Goals in green: The recent rise of Irish dressage
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Racing: Dan Skelton
People and horses
- H&H interview: British Eventing chair Mark Sartori on the sport’s future
- All in a day’s work: The Cheltenham artist
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Take a second look: Managing mares’ cycles and other causes of difficult behaviour, plus latest news
Kit focus
- Beyond the yard: Clothes for you and for baby, plus a snaffle-themed ring and dog accessories
Hunting
- Stress relief: A day with the Trinity Foot and South Herts Beagles
- Hunter of a lifetime: Yellow, who hunted for 25 seasons and didn’t believe in coffee-housing
- King is twice crowned: Hunt ride round-up
Reports
- Dressage: Myerscough Premier League, Brook Farm EC, Wellington Riding, Onley Grounds EC, Yorkshire Riding Centre and Burrows Court Farm
- Eventing: Poplar Park and Epworth
- Showjumping: The Dutch Masters at ’s-Hertogenbosch, Arena UK large pony premier and Kingston Maurward
