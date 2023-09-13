In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 14 September, don’t miss our full European Dressage Championships report, which includes analysis of all the action in Reisenbech, Germany, and columns from Judy Harvey and Erin Orford. This week’s H&H interview is with grand prix dressage rider Becky Moody, while the subject of this week’s spotlight is champion working hunter pony Beech Hall Ryan. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we look at shockwave therapy, and we have exclusive columns from Anna Ross and Sam Hutton for dressage and showjumping aficionados. This week’s reports pages cover eventing, showing and showjumping from across the UK, as well as the British Riding Clubs championships, for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, chairman of the British Hound Sports Association Viscount Astor shares his thoughts on hunting’s greatest challenge.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 14 September 2023
News
- Eric Lamaze insists he’s had cancer despite judge’s concerns
- Britain enjoys super week at Europeans
- ‘Triple-E’ approach could benefit welfare
- New support and £50k class for ex-racers
Dressage Europeans
- A British bonanza: triumph for our able-bodied team in Germany
- Reclaiming the crown: Britain’s first dressage team gold since 2012
- Dalera’s day: grand prix special
- When magic meets majesty: freestyle medals
- Opinion: Judy Harvey
- Back in business: Britain’s para riders excel
- Fresh stars rise to the top: individual para medals
- Dutch delight: the para team showdown
- Young star comes of age: para freestyle
- Opinion: Erin Orford
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showjumping: Sam Hutton
People and horses
- H&H interview: Becky Moody, grand prix rider
- All in a day’s work: Newbury racecourse CEO
- In the spotlight: champion working hunter pony Beech Hall Ryan
- Memory Lane: 1982 – dual Derby winner Assert
Vet clinic
- A shock to the system: shockwave therapy
Features
- Beyond the yard: a belt, a bracelet and more
- Tracking up: keeping horses in track systems
Reports
- Eventing: Cornbury, Epworth and Sapey
- Showjumping: Spruce Meadows and Hickstead
- Showing: Bucks County, BSPS Gold Cup and more
- Riding Clubs: National Championships
Hunting
- Hunting’s greatest challenge: by chairman of the British Hound Sports Association Viscount Astor
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more