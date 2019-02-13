Horse & Hound; 14 February 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 14 February 2019, don’t miss our ‘Access all areas’ with Belgium-based British showjumper Sam Hutton, plus we talk to jockey Charlie Deutsch about life in the saddle after his spell in prison. Read our hunting features including love stories from the hunting field, Farquhar’s diary and much more. We also look into “blocking” in this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ and we profile our cover star, Cooley Master Class — Oliver Townend’s Kentucky winner. Check out our reports from dressage, showjumping from abroad plus showing winter highlights.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 14 February 2019
News
- Hundreds gather in memory of Tim Stockdale
- Government urged to use benefits of volunteering
- Equine flu: owners urged to be vigilant, but not panic
- Vaccinating against potentially fatal tetanus
Features
- Access all areas: We visit British showjumper Sam Hutton at his base in Belgium
- Eco-friendly owners: Minimising our impact on the environment
- Essential insurance: With so many choices, know what you’re signing up for with our useful guide
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The mascot handler, Corporal Mark Wilkinson
- Property: Dream homes around the globe
- Vet clinic: All you need to know about blocking when sourcing pain in horses
- H&H interview: Jockey Charlie Deutsch on life in the saddle after a spell in prison
- Fix it: Showjumper Kirstie Leightley offers advice for settling buzzy horses
- Horse hero: Oliver Townend’s Kentucky winner, Cooley Master Class
- Lottie Fry: The dressage star’s weekly diary
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon “The Final Straw”
Opinion
- Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects
- Hunting: Charles Frampton
- Dressage: Richard Davison
- Showjumping: John Crippen
Hunting
- Love is in the air: The Cupid success stories from the hunting field
- Hunt stalwart: John Pritchard
- Hacking home: Is it safe to ride your mount back?
- Hunter of a lifetime: Comfortable ‘star’ hunter Bentley, who knows his job
- Farquhar’s diary: A visit to the Fernie
Reports
- Dressage: Addington Manor and highlights
- Showjumping: Keysoe, South View and international highlights
- Showing: Winter highlights
Classified ads
- Horses for sale