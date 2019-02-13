Horse & Hound; 14 February 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 14 February 2019, don’t miss our ‘Access all areas’ with Belgium-based British showjumper Sam Hutton, plus we talk to jockey Charlie Deutsch about life in the saddle after his spell in prison. Read our hunting features including love stories from the hunting field, Farquhar’s diary and much more. We also look into “blocking” in this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ and we profile our cover star, Cooley Master Class — Oliver Townend’s Kentucky winner. Check out our reports from dressage, showjumping from abroad plus showing winter highlights.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 14 February 2019

News

Hundreds gather in memory of Tim Stockdale

Government urged to use benefits of volunteering

Equine flu: owners urged to be vigilant, but not panic

Vaccinating against potentially fatal tetanus

Features

Access all areas: We visit British showjumper Sam Hutton at his base in Belgium

Eco-friendly owners: Minimising our impact on the environment

Essential insurance: With so many choices, know what you’re signing up for with our useful guide

Regulars



All in a day’s work: The mascot handler, Corporal Mark Wilkinson

Property: Dream homes around the globe

Vet clinic: All you need to know about blocking when sourcing pain in horses

H&H interview: Jockey Charlie Deutsch on life in the saddle after a spell in prison

Fix it: Showjumper Kirstie Leightley offers advice for settling buzzy horses

Horse hero: Oliver Townend’s Kentucky winner, Cooley Master Class

Lottie Fry: The dressage star’s weekly diary

Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon “The Final Straw”

Opinion

Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects

Hunting: Charles Frampton

Dressage: Richard Davison

Showjumping: John Crippen

Hunting

Love is in the air: The Cupid success stories from the hunting field

Hunt stalwart: John Pritchard

Hacking home: Is it safe to ride your mount back?

Hunter of a lifetime: Comfortable ‘star’ hunter Bentley, who knows his job

Farquhar’s diary: A visit to the Fernie

Reports

Dressage: Addington Manor and highlights

Showjumping: Keysoe, South View and international highlights

Showing: Winter highlights

Classified ads



Horses for sale

Get your magazine today