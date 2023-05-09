Horse & Hound; 11 May 2023

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 4 May, don’t miss our Badminton special, which includes a 20-page report on all the action from the Gloucestershire five-star, plus a report from the Grassroots Championship too. Also in this week’s magazine, don’t miss an interview with Gold Cup winning jockey Paul Townend, who explains why the victory high is so fleeting in his sport. We also enter the archives and take a trip down memory lane to when Milton was bidding for Olympic glory in 1992. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we look at why horses need regular attention to their teeth. We have exclusive columns from Mark Phillips and Kay Carter for eventing and showing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showjumping, showing, racing and point-to-point action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, we take a trip to Palm Beach for something a little different.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 4 May 2023
News
- Healthy weight celebrated at Windsor
- Taking temperatures saves lives
- Minimum age increase for endurance
- Riders reminded to check tack after eliminations
Badminton special
- The story: How Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo won by such a great margin
- Dressage: It’s tight at the top in the first phase
- Dressage opinion: Nick Burton on the highlights
- Cross-country: Full cross-country analysis
- Showjumping: Who crept up and down the order in the final phase
- Leaderboard: Scores
- Coach demonstrates winning ways to rivals Grassroots championships
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Mark Phillips
- Showing: Kay Carter
People and horses
- H&H interview: Gold Cup winning jockey Paul Townend explains why the victory high is so fleeting in his sport
- All in a day’s work: The Arabian trainer on what sets the breed apart
- Memory Lane: Enter the archives: Milton bids for Olympic glory in 1992
Vet clinic
- A sound bite: Why horses need regular attention to their teeth
Kit
- Elite pest protection:A selection of fly rugs
Reports
- Eventing: Cirencester, Calmsden and more
- Showing: British Show Pony Society Winter Championships and more
- Showjumping: Chepstow Spring International and more
- Dressage: Merrist Wood College and more
- Racing: Dettori’s genius at Guineas Festival
- Point-to-point: Kimblewick, Derwent and Eggesford Hunt
Hunting
- ‘A whole different kinda world’: Palm Beach
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more