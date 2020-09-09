Horse & Hound; 10 September 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 10 September, don’t miss our special reports from the recent BSPS Summer Championships and showjumping action from Hickstead. Check out this week’s “Vet clinic” on microchipping and the important paperwork you may have forgotten. Read our features on powers couples – partners in life and horses – and the tough initiations within the equestrian industry. We talk to inspirational refugee Abdul Musa Adam on rebuilding his life as a racing stable lad and don’t miss our hunting content on how hunt clubs have traditionally brought members together. Plus, enjoy our nostalgic long-read feature “Legends of the sport” as we reflect on the golden eventing career of Jane Holderness-Roddam and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 10 September 2020

News

Education needed over stable urination

What the 2020 harvest means to horse owners

Hunting prepares to start in Covid-safe manner

BSPS Summer Championships



Best in show: The first major showing championships since Covid-19

Hickstead report



A speedy duo: All the action from the All England Championships

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Mark Phillips

Dressage: Pammy Hutton

Showing: Paul Cook

People and horses

H&H interview: Sudanese refugee Abdul Musa Adam on rebuilding his life as a racing stable lad

5 minutes with: Dressage rider Amy Stovold

All in a day’s work: PR guru Ashley Rossiter

Life lessons: Showing supremo Jaybe Ross

Ones to watch: Bolesworth grand prix victor and “quirky” Aragon Z

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Chipping checklist: Your horse may be microchipped, but have you completed all the paperwork?

Features

Power couples: Partners in life and horses

Tough initiations: Plunging into the hard work of the equestrian industry

Reports

Showjumping: Pyecombe

Eventing: Wellington and highlights

Dressage: Bury Farm and highlights

Hunting

Hunt clubs: How they have traditionally brought members together throughout history

Nostalgia



Legends of the sport: The golden eventing career of “galloping nurse” Jane Holderness-Roddam

Classified ads



Horses for sale

