Horse & Hound; 10 September 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 10 September, don’t miss our special reports from the recent BSPS Summer Championships and showjumping action from Hickstead. Check out this week’s “Vet clinic” on microchipping and the important paperwork you may have forgotten. Read our features on powers couples – partners in life and horses – and the tough initiations within the equestrian industry. We talk to inspirational refugee Abdul Musa Adam on rebuilding his life as a racing stable lad and don’t miss our hunting content on how hunt clubs have traditionally brought members together. Plus, enjoy our nostalgic long-read feature “Legends of the sport” as we reflect on the golden eventing career of Jane Holderness-Roddam and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 10 September 2020
News
- Education needed over stable urination
- What the 2020 harvest means to horse owners
- Hunting prepares to start in Covid-safe manner
BSPS Summer Championships
- Best in show: The first major showing championships since Covid-19
Hickstead report
- A speedy duo: All the action from the All England Championships
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Mark Phillips
- Dressage: Pammy Hutton
- Showing: Paul Cook
People and horses
- H&H interview: Sudanese refugee Abdul Musa Adam on rebuilding his life as a racing stable lad
- 5 minutes with: Dressage rider Amy Stovold
- All in a day’s work: PR guru Ashley Rossiter
- Life lessons: Showing supremo Jaybe Ross
- Ones to watch: Bolesworth grand prix victor and “quirky” Aragon Z
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Chipping checklist: Your horse may be microchipped, but have you completed all the paperwork?
Features
- Power couples: Partners in life and horses
- Tough initiations: Plunging into the hard work of the equestrian industry
Reports
- Showjumping: Pyecombe
- Eventing: Wellington and highlights
- Dressage: Bury Farm and highlights
Hunting
- Hunt clubs: How they have traditionally brought members together throughout history
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: The golden eventing career of “galloping nurse” Jane Holderness-Roddam
Classified ads
- Horses for sale