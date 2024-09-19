Simon Reynolds: ‘We could all learn a lot from Ros Canter’s professional outlook’





Simon Reynolds on how he’s been inspired by a top eventer, why the equestrian world needs to pull together now more than ever, and positive steps forward

Times are changing rapidly; the horse world and the people involved have changed beyond all recognition. With the recent cloud of controversy surrounding the Olympics, we must all be aware that equestrian sport is under a microscope, and often from non-horsey, social media-driven mouthpieces. While some claims are quite valid, others are worrying.

Following the Olympics coverage, I saw some comments stating that because a horse was “frothing at the mouth”, this must be cruel. Others were calling for a blanket ban on riding.

However, we mustn’t be drawn into the sensationalism of current equine affairs, and we must look forward as to how we can make positive changes to the sport. Today, people are encouraged to speak out, and to have an opinion on almost anything, and I do think that the voices that really matter are the members of any society.

Without the membership, there is no society.

As a board member of the British Show Horse Association, I think that there have been some positive changes this year, and I hope there are more planned on the horizon to help drive towards a fairer and level playing field.

I would like to reassure the members that the formulation of the new committees is working well. Members are encouraged to contact or approach a board member on a certain committee (the details of which are on the website) where a matter can be discussed and then brought forward to the whole board.

It is positive that no single person is in charge of decision-making, and it is a collaborative and democratic process, which is working well.

It was certainly time for a shake up, and there is room for more improvement. Communication is key. I think some people have the perception that societies are a “closed shop” so to speak, and in the past, I think this may have been the case, but now thankfully times are changing.

We have sadly had a few accidents this year in the showing world, and it is a stark reminder of the danger we can all face and highlights a sobering perspective. I do wish David Ingle, Kimberley Minchin and Sarah Walker swift recoveries.

“We could learn a lot from Ros”

With the lows, also come the highs. I have been inspired recently by eventer Ros Canter. The way she handled the disappointment of her Olympic cross-country penalty was pure class. She was not drawn into controversy and accepted the decision gracefully, especially on camera, like the true professional that she is.

We could all learn a lot from Ros’s attitude; a masterclass in composure and professionalism, despite disappointment and pressure. She is proof that hard work and determination pay off, as she has secured phenomenal results of gold medals at the Olympics and Europeans and has won at Badminton and Burghley.

A breed spectacle

It was wonderful to see the inaugural Irish Draught classes at the Royal International. Huge thanks must go to series sponsor British Horse Feeds for supporting a brand-new class and believing in the concept; also, to Hickstead for hosting the classes, and the Irish Draught Horse Society for working so hard in the organisation of it.

It was encouraging to see such a huge number of quality horses forward, and it drew quite a crowd of spectators. What a momentous step forward to showcase and future-proof the breed. I urge anybody who has a horse with Irish Draught breeding to look in their passport and consider the class for next year. The criteria for a part-bred is 25% Irish Draught.

