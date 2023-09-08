



Robert Walker on finding young horses in Ireland, whether dope testing processes need to change and ex-racehorse rules at HOYS

We have recently returned from Dublin Horse Show, which is undoubtedly one of the highlights of our year. It’s a fun time for us to catch up with Irish friends and the breeders of many of our current horses.

This year, class numbers appeared to be up and the quality of horses was stronger than I have seen for a while. Spectators at the ringside were 10 deep for some classes and the show of young animals was exceptional.

Young horses are specifically aimed at Dublin and if you’re on the hunt for something for the future, this is the place to shop. You don’t necessarily have to look at the top of the lines. The eventing market takes a lot of youngsters over to their side, but if you have a root around you can find something special, even if the animal isn’t quite furnished enough for the show ring on the day.

We purchased a raw young horse who didn’t go through the card on this occasion, but we are thrilled and can’t wait to start working with him.

While many of us are there to find our next stars, the social aspect of the show also makes it a memorable time. The atmosphere of Dublin cannot be replicated. I’m not quite sure what makes it so special and unique – perhaps the fact it’s a celebration of everything Irish, or the location being right in the middle of the city.

“No easy job”

I am pleased to hear that dope testing is becoming more commonplace at shows. We have been subject to two tests this year and it’s something I support as it keeps the sport clean and fair. There is a theory that the top horses never get tested but this isn’t true, and I think societies need to publicise the negative results, as well as the positives, where they can to prove this.

Dope testing is not an easy job, but I wonder if it could be made easier and more transparent if we followed a similar format to what I’ve heard has been used in other countries on occasions.

The steward in the ring is presented with a bag full of numbered balls. A ball is picked out of the bag by the steward, and the number on the ball is representative of the horse in the line who is to be dope tested. For example, if ball three is removed, the third-placed horse is tested; it’s similar to a lottery.

This would ensure that everyone knows the process is completely random. It would also act as a further deterrent to those who may consider cheating; I have been to shows where people load up and go home once they have spotted the dope tester on site!

Plus, if we only test the winners of classes at the bigger shows, then during one season many of the same horses would be repeatedly getting tested. It would also take the pressure off those who are doing the testing as they can’t be accused of selecting certain animals for a test. I’ve always been pro dope testing, but a tweak to the process would make it more random by removing the subjective element.

Let them return

Finally, I wonder if it’s time for a change to the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse rules, which specify that any horse that has placed first in any previous Racehorse to Riding Horse final at HOYS is ineligible to compete in future years.

These horses have found a new life in a different sphere, and it seems restrictive to prevent the best ones from being able to compete at the most famous and prestigious show of the year. Some horses also might not have what it takes to compete in other classes due to not being of a certain type, so this ruling effectively stunts them. The racehorse class is the only section for some, so it’s a shame that they can’t go back.

● Do you agree with Robert? Let us know at hhletters@futurenet.com, including your name, nearest town and county, for the chance to have your views published in a future edition of Horse & Hound magazine

This exclusive column will also be available to read in Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 7 September, 2023

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.