Mark Phillips: What does the future hold? *H&H Plus*

I normally think of myself as a positive person. However, as we start to come out of the wettest winter ever and with coronavirus dominating the news day after day, I’m struggling to be confident about the upcoming season, Badminton and the Tokyo Olympic Games.

I write from America where we never hear about anything that happens in Europe. But 2020 is different! Hearing Switzerland is cancelling events of more than 1,000 people, airlines are calling off flights, the money markets are taking a dive and there is the possibility of the virus killing millions worldwide, you can’t help wondering what the future holds.