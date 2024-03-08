



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Top National Hunt trainer Kim Bailey asks the British Horseracing Authority to address a problem on the “other side of racing’s coal face”

Racing is full of people with great ideas on how to improve our great sport, and I have a solution to something that needs addressing before it becomes a problem – the ridiculous rules to qualify as an amateur rider/jockey.

The first issue affecting their future is the threat that a likely Labour government will stop all forms of hunting. There’s also the fact that the pointing world is struggling – the number of horses running in point-to-points has almost halved in the past five years and the number of meetings will follow suit.

The costs of staging a point-to-point are increasing and the red tape that goes with it is now almost prohibitive for an amateur sport that raises much-needed funds for the local hunt. It won’t be long before you see regional racetracks supporting point-to-points – as Barbury Castle did well for many years.

Many young people who live in the country wish to become an amateur rider, knowing their days will be numbered much beyond the age of 21 due to weight and other commitments. There are thankfully still parents with a horse that allows these youngsters a ride or two, but most don’t go further.

Change of criteria

With that in mind, the current criteria for applying for an amateur rider licence needs a complete overhaul.

Currently, applicants need to attend a two-day course in either of the excellent racing colleges in Newmarket or Doncaster. If the examiner is happy, they are allowed to apply for a category A licence, which means they can only ride against amateurs under Rules and in point-to-points.

Once they have had 15 rides under Rules, they can apply for a category B licence, which requires a further five-day course. If they pass, they can ride against professionals.

That immediately shows one of the problems as there are few opportunities for those with a category A to ride in solely amateur races. I suggest they change the rules to give an amateur licence for point-to-point and hunter chasing only until they have had 20 rides, and then they can ride against pros, or give them an amateur licence with criteria similar to that for a conditional jockey.

Currently, any young person who wishes to become a conditional jockey has to attend a two-week course at either racing college then, if deemed good enough, they can apply with the backing of their trainer for a conditional licence and the following day ride against professionals. But is that really a good idea? Surely 10 rides against fellow conditionals would be a better introduction?

We need to show the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) that a race series for conditional and amateurs to ride against each other would be a great step forward. With so many horses rated under 100, perhaps a series of 0–100 handicap hurdles with a series final?

A call to the BHA

Pony racing has been a huge plus for the younger jockeys but after that, it is so hard to get going. With an ever-diminishing point-to-point world to ride in, the number of amateurs will diminish. We need the BHA to see the other side of racing’s coal face.

Only a couple of weeks ago, I was thrown to the wolves by allowing my conditional jockey to ride in a race rather than spend a day in Newmarket on a course. I realised I was in the wrong and apologised, but I was fined £1,200 and he received an eight-day ban. Times have moved on and not necessarily for the better.

● Is the amateur end of the sport in trouble? Let us know your thoughts at hhletters@futurenet.com, including your name, nearest town and country, for the chance for your letter to appear in a forthcoming issue of the magazine

This exclusive column will also be available to read in Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 7 March

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.