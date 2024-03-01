



Successful pony producer Julie Templeton on how showing professionals and clients can protect themselves

Unfortunately, showing as a sport has lagged behind our equestrian counterparts, such as eventing, showjumping and dressage, by not having basic statutory requirements to protect all users. However, the showing world does seem to be slowly catching up with other disciplines now when it comes to regulation, which can only be a positive thing.

As H&H reported in January, The Showing Council recently released a new code of conduct that sets out best practice in terms of what a show producer should have in place when taking in clients’ horses or ponies for show ring production.

In brief, there are a few key elements to the code. Alongside the basics of safeguarding and first aid certification, the code encourages professionals

to set up annual contracts that outline the services offered and would protect all parties should a disagreement happen.

As a minimum, the producer should hold public, employers’ and custodial insurance policies, and while an operator’s licence is more complicated it is actually a legal requirement when transporting horses as part of a business in any vehicle over 3.5 tonnes. Finally, industry accreditation in the form of qualifications is recommended to be the next development step.

While these are just guidelines at the moment, I would hope that in time they can be rolled out to minimum standards, a move that would protect producers and customers alike.

So, before you send your animal off to be produced for the season, it would be prudent to read over the code and then ask your chosen professional a few

key questions. From a producer’s point of view, having all these items in place at the beginning of the year may just safeguard your business from a variety of scenarios that could occur throughout any normal showing season.

“A tragic loss”

I recently attended the funeral of young show rider Olivia Maltby. This was a tragic loss of such a young life. She was vivacious, humorous and a very talented equestrian, and showing had been an integral part of her life since she began to ride.

I hope that her parents Alick, Lou and the rest of the family were able to take some comfort in the massive turnout of the showing world who all came along to pay their respects to Olivia.

In any difficult times, the showing world often demonstrates that we can all pull together as one large extended family to support one another, showing what a positive force our community can be.

● Showing professionals: will you be abiding by the show producers’ code of conduct, and if not, why not? Let us know at hhletters@futurenet.com, including your name, nearest town and country, for the chance for your letter to appear in a forthcoming issue of the magazine

This exclusive column will also be available to read in Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 29 February

