Anna Ross: ‘Let’s move forward with pride in our past and the humility to improve sport’





Anna Ross on being proud of our British youth and senior riders, but recognising the need for dressage to evolve

We have so much to be proud of in these past few weeks. We should be inspired by our youth riders’ fantastic medals and outstanding performances, as well as the Paris Olympics, which were a feast for the eyes – team and individual bronze medals, eight to 18-year-old horses, and riders in their 20s to nearly 70 years old.

While no one would have chosen the circumstances behind her selection, it was inspiring to see a new face in Becky Moody excel on the world’s biggest stage. Carl Hester’s exemplary harmonious freestyle, the power and majesty of Glamourdale in front of the palace, young riders chasing Isabell Werth, new talents from Poland and Ecuador, and the drama of close team competition – with many believing Denmark deserved the gold – all showcased what we love about the sport.

However, despite the Games being a welcome distraction, there’s an elephant in the room that overshadowed us, and a sense of unease now it’s over. British Dressage’s (BD) members and supporters have experienced a rollercoaster of emotions that will take time to process. But as CEO Jason Brautigam said in his email to members – we’re all in this together.

The world is watching us and the next few years will be imperative to the future of the sport. Those who underestimated the importance of social licence will now be “getting it”.

It’s up to all of us to build the image of the sport to outsiders, to welcome newcomers and to be authentic and confident in our approach.

No amount of bareback videos or riding in headcollars on TikTok will convince the public that what we do is recreating movements natural to the horse unless we are transparent. I’m sure we can all reflect and resolve to do better for the horses and the future of the sport.

As the wise man Ernest Dillon FBHS wrote: “It is up to all of us – the lady or gentleman on the cob hacking at weekends or the showjumper, event rider, or dressage rider at the Olympics and everyone in between – to support our sport and make it clear to everybody who will listen how much love goes into owning and riding horses.”

As riders and trainers, we know that power with relaxation is what the judges want, but some of that comes from the horse’s innate ability and character. As Olympic commentator Nicky Pasco noted, it’s important to breed a world-class athlete if we want to do world-class sport.

Many people seek a “forward-going but safe” horse but those “safe” horses tend to be less reactive – including to the rider’s aids. As trainers, it’s up to us to know when to push both parties and when it’s enough. Dressage has inspired even Snoop Dogg – we can do this!

Pride and humility

Intentional cruelty is a clear non-negotiable, but we must also look at issues such as welfare in transporting horses and the emotive topic of riders being suitably mounted for their size.

Should first riding lessons be on a simulator, and on a live horse only once the rider finds their balance? Should BD request dental and saddle checks along with a record of vaccinations? Perhaps we should have approved stewards and vets spot check with randomised trot-ups and mouth examinations at shows?

How about a charter for FEI riders to allow spot checks into their premises, as the British Horse Society does for riding schools?

We also need to prioritise basic stable management. Perhaps a system where you can’t go up a level until you’ve demonstrated a basic understanding level

of management required?

Education is key – when we know better, we should do better. And there are things we can do, and BD could help bear the expense as part of their commitment to welfare and education.

We love horses for their bravery and nobility, and their ability to forgive our shortcomings. We should take our inspiration from them.

Let us open our hearts to the modern world and move forward with pride in our past and the humility to improve our sport. We’ve been trapped in tradition for too long – let evolution, not ego, show the way forward.

