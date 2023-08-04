



What a fantastic Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) we enjoyed last week. The results and atmosphere further cemented the show’s decision to do away with the marking system in qualifiers and at the final. Marks were removed in the post-Covid era for safety reasons, and the RIHS has continued to run without them.

Several victors came up from right down the line-ups to win after the judges had collaborated and had open discussions. The eventual show hunter pony champions (Merrycorner Mister Bui and Zara Brookes) were pulled ninth after the go-round but came up to win and go on to become section supreme. The amateur mountain and moorland (M&M) winners (Emlaughmore Lightening and Casey Ormrod) had been pulled 15th, but a stylish show moved them into the top spot.

Riders had to pull out all the stops and strong performances were rewarded. The routine of two judges conferring behind the line about the results also added to the suspense of the class. The showing was exciting and thrilling to watch, and the format has definitely reinvigorated the final.

A true test

The working hunter classes were a particular highlight and the cleverly thought-out courses separated the competitors. The native classes had me on the edge of my seat as riders navigated the track, which included a bullfinch, a water splash, related distances and dog-legs, on undulating ground.

It’s no wonder the overall championship featured the circuit’s most seasoned worker contenders and their experienced riders. Nowhere else in the country do we get a course like this one, where agility and bravery are tested in equal measures.

Give ponies a break before hoys

The RIHS is our mid-season championship show, signalling that we’re more than halfway through the showing term. I do hope that after this show, many of these animals, especially the children’s ponies, are given breaks for some well-deserved rest ahead of Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in October.

There are still more than two months to go until the big end-of-season finale, but there are also plenty of busy summer championships and county shows for us to attend in between.

While last season the main showing societies seemed keen to tackle the issue of animals being overshown and towed around the country to one show after another, there are definitely a handful of repeat offenders who continue to pop up on my social media feed.

Week in, week out, the same few ponies, most ridden by young children, appear to be out on the circuit, whether that be in a HOYS qualifier with 30-plus entries located at the opposite end of the country, or in a regular class at a local show just down the road. Even ponies who have won their RIHS and HOYS tickets early in the season continue to be entered in qualifying classes.

Most of these ponies are seasoned with impressive CVs, so they don’t need miles on the clock. The parents definitely can’t be branded as fair-weather competitors, either, as they choose to turn up come rain or shine, whether in baking sun or torrential downpour.

I understand that the only way for a young jockey to gain ring experience is to actually ride in the ring, but some parents need to strike a balance between allowing a combination to get out and see the world, and overdoing it.

We all want to win rosettes, accolades and publicity, and I can imagine wanting your child to reap glory even more, but let’s keep the hard-working, patient ponies who look after the children in mind when planning outings during the summer.

