Laura Tomlinson: British dressage riders have to become braver *H&H VIP*
Opinion
What an incredibly exciting championship this was. Having been part of the gold medal-winning team in Rotterdam eight years ago, watching these Europeans brought back memories for me. The marks have certainly gone up exponentially since then, with one personal best being ridden after another. And on the whole, despite the marks being high, I thought they were generally correct in relation to each other, and with riders finishing in the right placing.