H&H visits Cheltenham runner Lady Buttons at home *H&H Plus*

Flourishing trainer Philip Kirby talks to Hannah Lemieux about his Festival hopeful, dealing with setbacks and why his horses work in an outline

Ten years ago, a one-month-old foal arrived at the North Yorkshire yard of trainer Philip Kirby alongside her dam, Lady Chapp. Fast-forward a decade, and this bonny youngster has become one of the top National Hunt mares in the country, effortlessly combining good looks with steely determination and toughness.

Lady Buttons has become the yard’s flag-bearer since making a winning debut on the racecourse in a Wetherby bumper in 2013 and, with 15 victories now under her belt, the Grade Two and Listed winner heads to the Cheltenham Festival in a bid to claim a first Grade One for herself and her trainer.

