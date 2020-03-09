All in a day’s work: Cheltenham racecourse doctor Lee Humphreys *H&H Plus*

Lee Humphreys on dealing with tough and wary jockeys and vaulting in a bowler hat on TV

My “day job” is as a consultant surgeon based in Plymouth, where I primarily work on bariatrics, or weight-loss surgery. I also do emergency surgery in the trauma unit.

I started out as a junior doctor in Cheltenham, where the racecourse’s senior doctor, Sue Smith, was a consultant in intensive care. She would often take one of us junior doctors up to the racecourse for the day to experience how things were done there. I went on to become a doctor at the racecourse in 2005.

My background is not horsey, so I have found my work at Cheltenham fascinating — I’ve learnt a lot about horses and their unpredictable nature. I enjoy working in a big team of medics, but the role is very different to anything else I have done. I used to work across six racecourses but now solely focus on Cheltenham.