Cheltenham Festival contender: The Dan Skelton-trained Allmankind *H&H Plus*

Uniting two showjumping families is leading Triumph Hurdle contender Allmankind, a talented tearaway whose energies are being channelled towards the winning post, writes Jennifer Donald

Tim Gredley and his father, Bill, are well known as successful owner/breeders on the Flat, courtesy of the great stayer Big Orange and the Group One-winning Pretty Pollyanna. But, somewhat by accident, they have been thrust into the limelight as Cheltenham Festival contenders with their first jumping home-bred, Allmankind.

This son of Sea The Moon has always shown remarkable talent, but a certain “bull-headedness” has proved a conundrum for his trainers. In his early career on the Flat when trained by Michael Bell, this one-time Derby prospect’s refusal to settle eventually became his downfall.