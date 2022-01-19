Your chance to ride in a race to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee





Members of the public have the chance to take part in a charity race to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The race, in aid of the Injured Jockeys Fund (IJF), will run over 10 furlongs at Newbury racecourse on 14 May. It is open to experienced riders but from a diverse demographic. Each of the 12 riders to line up is expected to raise at least £5,000 for the IJF.

Applications opened today (19 January) and will close on Friday 28 January and riders must have a horse confirmed by a licensed trainer before they apply.

“With HRH the Princess Royal as our patron, and her grandmother, HRH the Queen Mother before her, we wanted to do something to honour and celebrate this historic Platinum Jubilee year,” said Lisa Hancock, CEO of the IJF. “With Newbury being a racecourse often visited by The Queen, we thought this would be the perfect venue. On the day, we will be welcoming guests and beneficiaries of the fund to both support the riders and highlight the important work the fund has done for well over 50 years.”

Newbury racecourse chief executive Julian Thick added: “We are delighted and honoured to host this newly formed charity race on behalf of the Injured Jockeys Fund to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee and especially on Al Shaqab Lockinge Day. Befittingly, the Al Shaqab Lockinge was first run in 1957 and was won by Pall Mall, owned by Her Majesty The Queen and who went on to win consecutive runnings of our Group One showpiece. We look forward to welcoming a big crowd to cheer on all the charity race riders on Saturday, 14 May, which will be the first time we will be able to welcome spectators to this prestigious meeting since 2019.”

Riders must not weigh more than 11st 7lb (including a saddle), must be 18 years old or over and make themselves available to attend an assessment day on Tuesday, 5 April at the British Racing School, Newmarket, at their own expense of approximately £110 unless excused by the selection committee.

For additional application guidelines and a form, visit the IJF website, and anyone wishing to support the race in any way should also contact the IJF.

