Your chance to experience the Burghley cross-country course

Entries for the annual Burghley sponsored ride open next week — offering those who are not planning to tackle a CCI5* the chance to experience the historic parkland.

This year will mark the 20th anniversary of the SEIB Insurance Brokers ride, which to date has raised more than £270,000 for charity.

The event will take place on 6 September, the final day of the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials, and will incorporate a large section of what is widely considered the world’s toughest cross country course — giving riders the chance to see how the challenging fences look from the saddle.

The 12km course takes in a number of Burghley’s feature fences, including the Trout Hatchery, Cottesmore Leap and the Rolex combination, as it winds its way through the tracks and pathways of the estate.

Riders of all abilities aged over five are welcome to participate, with “strict policies” in place to ensure those riding the course faster do not disturb those riding at a more leisurely pace.

After the ride, there will be a charity auction as well as the SEIB horseless Burghley fun run. This follows some of the ride course, over a choice of either a 3.5k or 8k distance.

Sponsored ride organiser Ian Scott said: “We are very much looking forward to the 2020 running of the SEIB Burghley sponsored ride and this year we will be raising vital funds for charities including the British Horse Society, World Horse Welfare, Cob Care and the Burghley charity of the year, Alzheimer’s Research UK.”

This is the sixth year SEIB Insurance Brokers is sponsoring the event, with its contribution, combined with the support of Stamford XT, Burghley Horse Trials and Burghley Estate, ensuring that all set up costs of the ride are covered so 100% of the money raised goes directly to charity. Last year the ride raised £19,900.

SEIB marketing manager Nicolina MacKenzie said: “The sponsored ride is one of our favourite events as it combines a great experience for participants with raising much-needed funds for charity.”

Everyone completing the course will receive a memento of the day and there are also prizes on offer for participants who raise the most money.

Horses taking part in the ride will need to adhere to 2020 British Eventing regulations regarding equine flu vaccinations, which require that any horse entering the Burghley Estate must have had a flu vaccination within six months prior to, and not less than seven days before, 6 September 2020.

Entries will open on Tuesday, 17 March.

