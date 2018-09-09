Strap yourselves in and ‘ride’ the winning cross-country round at Burghley

Have you always dreamt of riding round the iconic four-star cross-country course at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials? Well, now you can thanks to this incredible video.

This great footage by SAP Sports is taken from a hat camera attached to this year’s winning Burghley combination, Tim Price and Ringwood Sky Boy.

The pair were drawn as number 96, so they were later to go on cross-country day (1 September). This also means that on the video you can see the hoofprints of the competitors that went before him, giving a great idea of where Tim saved time on the 11min11sec course over the 6374m track.

The optimum speed Tim and Ringwood Sky Boy were required to travel at in order to reach the optimum time was 570m/m (or 21.25mph), with the course incorporating 30 fences and 52 jumping efforts.

On this video, you can really get a sense of the speed, distance and terrain horses must travel over at Burghley. And not only that, but also the volume of the crowd and how quickly some of the fences come up.

Tim and Ringwood Sky Boy started on course in second place after the dressage phase. Tim and ‘Ozzie’ were behind first-placed Mark Todd and Kiltubrid Rhapsody, but the latter pair fell at the seemingly innocuous Gurkha Kukri at fence 10.

This left the door wide open for fellow New Zealander Tim, and he made the most of it, motoring round with Ozzie to finish just one second over the optimum time.

Continues below…

Only four combinations actually made the optimum time — Oliver Townend (Ballaghmor Class), Andrew Nicholson (Swallow Springs), Elizabeth Power (Soladun) and Tina Cook (Star Witness).

Tim and Ozzie went on to showjump clear on the final day of competition, to win with over four faults in hand over second-placed Oliver Townend and Ballaghmor Class.

Full report from Burghley, including exclusive expert comment and full analysis of every phase, in this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out now (dated Thursday, 6 September).