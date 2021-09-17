Young Brits impress, exciting new rides and all eyes on the jumping phases: 7 stories you need to read about Blenheim’s Friday dressage action





The dressage phase for both the CCI4*-L and the CCI4*-S at Blenheim Horse Trials is now complete – here are the seven things you need to know about today’s action…

1. Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir have retained their early lead to go into the CCI4*-L cross-country in provisional first

2. Young Brits impressed on Friday morning

3. Meanwhile, a host of established stars gave the upper echelons of the CCI4*-L leaderboard a shake on Friday afternoon

4. Gemma Tattersall and Jalapeno are just outside the top 10, but remain within touching distance of the leaders

5. It’s been a good week at the office so far for Ros Canter, who holds her lead in the young horse CCI4*-S

6. Now the dressage is out the way, it’s onwards to the jumping phases

Take a look at the CCI4*-L cross-country start times for Saturday (18 September)

7. There is plenty to jump on David Evans’ testing CCI4*-L cross-country course

Take a look at the cross-country challenge horses and riders will face tomorrow (Saturday)

