Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L cross-country times revealed: set your alarms and get ready to watch





The cross-country times for the CCI4*-L class at Blenheim Horse Trials have been released, with close to six hours of action over designer David Evans’ testing course scheduled for Saturday (18 September).

Blenheim debutante Heidi Coy will be the first rider out the start box at 11am on Halenza, the first of her three rides in the CCI4*-L.

A total of 88 combinations are set to come forward to tackle the 5,965m course, which has an optimum time of 10 minutes 28 seconds. With just 10 penalties separating first to 58th place, there is all to play for in the jumping phases.

Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country times: dressage leaders (in time order)

11.20am: Izzy Taylor and Springpower, provisional eighth (27.9)

11.46am: Emily King and Valmy Biats, provisional fifth (27.2)

12.27pm: Piggy March and Brookfield Quality, provisional second (25.8)

12.31pm: Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir, provisional first (25.2)

12.46pm: Susie Berry and John The Bull, provisional sixth (27.9)

3.33pm: Piggy March and Sportsfield Top Notch, provisional seventh (27.9)

3.48pm: Pippa Funnell and Maybach, provisional fourth (27.2)

3.59pm: Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo, provisional third (26.7)

4.06pm: Tom McEwen and Bob Chaplin, provisional tenth (28.5)

4.33pm: Oliver Townend and Swallow Springs, provisional ninth (28.5)

The morning starts with the young horse CCI4*-S showjumping in the palace arena from 8am to 9.40am. The short format competition means these horses showjump first and run across country on Sunday.

Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-S showjumping times: top six (in time order)

8.08am: Gemma Tattersall and Flash Cooley, provisional third (28.3)

8.36am: Sam Griffiths and Annaghmore Valoner, provisional fifth (28.7)

8.42am: Tom Jackson and HH Moonwalk, provisional second (27.6)

8.44am: Ros Canter and Izilot DHI, provisional first (26.6)

8.52am: Dani Evans and Hollywood Dancer, provisional fourth (28.4)

9.22am: Izzy Taylor and Hartacker, provisional sixth (28.9)

View the full list of CCI4*-L and young horse CCI4*-S start times

