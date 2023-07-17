British and Irish future stars deliver fistful of medals at European Championships





British and Irish showjumpers delivered in Italy last week, taking home a fistful of medals at the European Championships for young riders, juniors, and children (10-16 July) in Gorla Minore.

On 14 July the British young riders, Olli Fletcher and IV Willem, Nicole Lockhead Anderson and Chatondo, Claudia Moore and Hardesther and Sandy McLean and Gino F, were the first to take to the podium – with Belgium taking silver, and gold going to Ireland. Claudia was fourth in the individual final.

“We had to wait right until the very last riders for the final result over a big course that only produced four double clears, of which Claudia was one. We carried eight faults but that was good enough for bronze,” said Clare Whitaker, team manager.

Young riders Niamh McEvoy and Templepatrick Welcome Limmerick, Rhys Williams and Playboy JT Z, Seamus Hughes Kennedy and Esi Rock, Max Wachman and Quintini, and Ciaran Nallon and Fifty Shades of Grey delivered the team gold for Ireland. Seamus was also crowned individual young rider European champion.

Ireland’s team manager Jamie Kernan said he was “absolutely thrilled”.

“It was the only colour medal I wanted this week and I knew this team had the talent to deliver it,” he said. “They’ve all jumped so well all week, they’re a superb bunch and we’re over the moon.

“I must give a huge thanks to all of the supporters and the team here on the ground. The parents, grandparents, grooms, our vet Seamus McSorley, it is a massive undertaking to come out here and win a European Championship, and everyone has been terrific.”

On the same day, the British children’s team – Darcy Breen and Kunis, Emily Gulliver and Fleur Du Nuit 8, Sienna Lanni and Bermudez BDA and Sula von Bülow and Dabelle – won bronze behind France in silver and winners Germany. Darcy was fourth in the individual final on Kunis.

“The children’s team were fantastic,” said Clare. “It was a great result as they are so inexperienced but they held their own.

“They were a bit unlucky in the jump-off but a bronze medal out of 23 teams is a great achievement. I am so very proud of them all.”

The following day Britain’s junior team – Lauren Caroline and Gait L, Maisy Williams and Devil VD To Jo Pe Hoeve, Noora von Bülow and Interstar B and Tabitha Kyle and Desterly – won bronze behind the Netherlands and champions Ireland.

“To achieve three team bronze medals is a fantastic result and highlights the talent we have coming through for the future,” said British Showjumping chief executive Iain Graham.

“The achievements reflect the hard work and dedication behind the scenes and we owe many thanks to team manager Clare Whitaker, chefs d’equipe Tony Newbery and Stanny van Paesschen, and team vet Mark Sinnott.”

The gold-medal winning junior Irish team was made up of Eoin Brennan and Eskola M, James Brennan and MHS I’m The One, Tom Wachman and Cathalina S, and Timmy Brennan and Diadema Della Caccia. Tom also took the individual gold.

“I’m just so, so proud of these boys – they showed so much character to hold firm and perform to that level and bring the gold medal home,” said Jamie.

