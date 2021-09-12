Yards, charities and inspiration honoured at annual awards





Equestrian establishments, charities and inspirations were among those to be celebrated at the fourth annual SEIB Insurance Brokers Awards.

The ceremony took place at the Dallas Burston Polo Club, Warwickshire, on 8 September, and featured four categories; livery yard, riding school and Riding for the Disabled Centre (RDA) of the year awards, charity awards, an SEIB and Horseworld inspirational award, and an SEIB and National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD) lifetime achievement award.

Barrow Farm RDA was named RDA centre of the year, Contessa Riding and Training Centre took the small riding school title, and Triley Fields Equestrian Centre was named large riding school of the year. Berries Farm Liveries won DIY livery yard of the year, and Folly Fields Farm Livery the full livery award.

“The quality of care, teaching and horse management we have seen in this year’s livery yard, riding school and RDA awards has been magnificent. For these top yards nothing is overlooked and standards across the board are exceptional,” said panel judge Richard Ramsay.

The Horse Trust won the charity award, as voted for by the public, and received £10,000 and a commemorative plaque. Nine other charities received £33,000 between them; Bransby Horses, World Horse Welfare, and Proteus Reptile Trust received £2,000, SiMBA £2,500, Me & Dee £3,000, Brent Lodge £3,500, Missing People £4,000, Children’s Heart Unit Fund £6,000 and Epsom RDA £8,000.

“We’re immensely grateful to SEIB for making this hugely generous award available, particularly after such a terribly tough time, and to all the people who voted for the Horse Trust to receive these funds,” said Horse Trust director of research and policy Jan Rogers.

“A gift of this size will make a significant contribution to our unique work with and for horses, including advancing veterinary and social research into important health conditions that affect all our equine friends.”

Sophie Gifford, who founded the Great Horses for Health Relay ride which aims to promote mental health and raise money for equine charities, received the SEIB and HorseWorld inspirational award. The relay, which received more than 10,000 entries, started on 2 May in Yorkshire and concludes in the south-west in October.

“I am so grateful and proud to have been awarded the inspirational award. So many people have worked very hard to pull together events across the UK so this award is a testimony to their enthusiasm and commitment,” said Sophie.

The SEIB and NAFD lifetime achievement award went to Nigel Lymn Rose, chair of A W Lymn – The Family Funeral Service.

