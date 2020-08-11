World Horse Welfare is giving equestrians the chance to win a “dream” ride with Zara Tindall, Pippa Funnell, Mark Todd or Alex Hua Tian.

The charity has launched its summer fundraising prize draw allowing supporters the chance to win the “ride of their life” with one of these Olympic eventers. For non-riders the “money can’t buy” prizes include a “racing spectacular” for two at Newmarket, breakfast with the stars at Epsom, or an original pen and ink drawing of the charity’s famous foal, Captain Tom.

“Many riders hold the ambition to meet one of these eventing superstars and have the opportunity to chat to them about their careers and horses, but add into that the opportunity to hack alongside them and it is a real dream come true,” said a World Horse Welfare spokesman.

“The prizes have generously been donated by the eventers and others, who are patrons and friends of World Horse Welfare, in support of the charity’s work improving the lives of horses and stamping out suffering worldwide.”

The rides will take place, once lockdown restrictions allow, with Zara in Gloucestershire, Pippa in Surrey, at Mark’s yard in Wiltshire, or Alex’s base in Cheshire. The winners will have to provide their own horse for the ride and will be responsible for all costs associated with attending.

Pippa Funnell said she and her team love hacking their horses.

“It’s a fantastic way to allow them to chill out and it’s an important part of their ongoing management. With a spotlight currently on the mental well-being of horses, this was an obvious moment for us to offer this opportunity to a supporter of World Horse Welfare – a charity very close to my heart – where the welfare of horses is always the primary concern,” she said.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting the winner and their horse, and finding out about their horsey experiences and ambitions. The views from the top of Holmbury Hill where we will be hacking to are staggeringly beautiful. Let’s just hope for decent weather!”

Tickets cost £5 and proceeds go towards helping fund the work of the charity, whose centres have been shut since March due to Covid-19.

