Happy ending for pony transformed from ‘skin and bones’ to show winner

A pony who was transformed from “skin and bones” to a high-profile show winner has found a new home.

Buttercup was “touch and go” when she arrived at World Horse Welfare in 2018. To everyone’s surprise, she gave birth to a filly days later.

The foal, named Freida, had to be hand-reared as Buttercup was to weak to care for her. She thrived and has since been rehomed.

Buttercup made such good progress that she won the rescue class at last year’s Equifest.

Her story’s happy ending continues and she has now left the charity’s care for a new life as a companion pony.

“It is wonderful to see Buttercup leaving for her new home although we will miss her a lot, she was a real favourite here at Penny Farm,” said Karen Wright, World Horse Welfare Penny Farm assistant centre manager.

“The difference in her from when she arrived is simply incredible and she has the sweetest temperament.

“Buttercup loaded on the lorry happily and we delivered her to her rehomer, so that social distancing could be adhered to, something that we are obviously having to consider with each rehoming, but being able to rehome our horses again is enabling us to offer help for other horses in need.”

A spokesman for World Horse Welfare added that Buttercup generated “a lot of interest” from potential rehomers due to her “good looks, lovely easy-going temperament and her high-profile show win”.

Her new home is just 15 minutes from Penny Farm and she will be companion to her rehomer’s other horse, Tilly.

“Once the match was made, Buttercup joined the growing number of horses and ponies World Horse Welfare has been able to rehome since restrictions have eased slightly and rehoming could begin again,” he said.

“Each animal rehomed frees up space in the charity’s rescue and rehoming centres for other horses in desperate need.

“Rehoming the large number of horses and ponies currently in the centres who are ready for this next step in their lives is a priority as there are horses still coming into the care of the charity and all the centres are at capacity.”

